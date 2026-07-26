Federal Confinement Climbs 12% as Trump Policies Expand Detention

WASHINGTON — A new briefing from the Prison Policy Initiative argues that the Trump administration’s expansion of immigration enforcement is driving a rapid increase in federal incarceration, detention and surveillance, while a growing network of federal agencies is expanding the reach of the nation’s criminal legal system. The report contends that understanding those systems is essential to holding the federal government accountable and informing future policy decisions.

The briefing examines the agencies, policies and detention systems that make up the federal correctional apparatus, arguing that changes implemented since 2024 have reshaped how people are detained, prosecuted and supervised. According to PPI, those shifts have made it increasingly difficult for the public to understand which agencies are responsible for expanding confinement.

PPI begins by examining the growing rate of federal confinement in the United States. According to the briefing, the number of people confined by the federal government has increased by 631 people. While that figure remains below the all-time peak reached in 2011, federal incarceration and detention rates have increased by 12% during the past two years.

With particular attention to deportation and mass detention, the briefing argues that the Trump administration has fundamentally reshaped the federal system through changes in immigration enforcement, policing and prosecution. Even from a broad perspective, the report says, it can be difficult to identify those changes, determine which agencies are responsible and understand how they have affected incarceration since 2024.

The briefing encourages the public to examine the federal system more closely, arguing that a better understanding of its mechanisms will help state and local governments push back against federal overreach.

According to the briefing, 268,000 people are currently detained or incarcerated, while another 321,000 people face the threat of confinement through federal supervision. Combined, those figures represent more than half a million people under some form of federal correctional control across four agencies, multiple charges and a range of pending legal statuses.

The briefing explains that after a federal arrest, there are three primary pathways into confinement: pretrial detention while a case proceeds through court, which it argues often prevents the accused from securing release on bail; a sentence of incarceration; or detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while a civil immigration case proceeds or while an individual awaits deportation.

Many people who do not fall into one of those three categories nevertheless remain under community supervision. According to the briefing, agencies involved at each stage of the legal process routinely share resources to detain, incarcerate and supervise people with criminal convictions.

Regarding incarceration, the briefing states that many people serving short federal sentences remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service instead of being transferred to a federal prison. It claims that “1 in 5 people serving a federal sentence of incarceration on any given day are in USMS custody” and notes that the Federal Bureau of Prisons is responsible for managing people serving federal incarceration sentences.

The Bureau of Prisons oversees prison camps, penitentiaries, detention centers and correctional institutions. According to the briefing, the agency is responsible for incarcerating or detaining 25% of the federal population, and 55% of those individuals remain under either total confinement or supervision.

Immigration detention follows a different pathway, with federal civil immigration cases potentially resulting in detention at ICE facilities. According to the briefing, those detention networks include privately operated prisons, federal detention centers, ICE facilities, state prisons and Bureau of Prisons institutions. It also highlights the relationship between ICE and the U.S. Marshals Service, saying it gives ICE direct access to local jails through intergovernmental agreements.

The U.S. Marshals Service alone currently holds 5% of all detained or incarcerated people, according to the briefing.

Community supervision also extends federal control beyond incarceration, the report argues, through pretrial supervision, probation and post-release monitoring. Beyond those who are incarcerated, the briefing states that 321,000 people remain under federal supervision and face potential confinement for violations. That supervision is managed by the federal courts’ Probation and Pretrial Services.

The report argues that immigrant criminalization has become the primary driver of federal confinement. According to the briefing, detention in immigration facilities has continued to grow under President Donald Trump and is expected to expand significantly as Congress increases funding and detention capacity.

Moreover, with congressional approval to roughly double detention capacity, the briefing projects that federal confinement will soon reach an all-time high.

While ICE expansion has drawn the greatest public attention, the briefing argues that the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Prisons have also played major but often overlooked roles in expanding detention related to immigration enforcement.

According to the briefing, matters that were once handled as civil immigration cases increasingly involve criminal detention and incarceration because of the expanded role of those agencies. It argues that immigration arrests and detentions have extended into jurisdictions with sanctuary policies because of what it describes as a longstanding loophole.

The briefing explains that “ICE and other federal agencies can refer people for federal prosecution on immigration-related ‘crimes’ and thus hold them in contracted local jails in sanctuary cities, counties, and states.” It argues that this practice has transformed civil immigration matters into federal criminal prosecutions, contributing to the expansion of federal incarceration.

The report further states that “every county with a U.S. Marshal’s contract is effectively signed up for this part of the mass detention and deportation agenda, even if they have sanctuary policies on their books,” arguing that the practice is well understood within government but far less understood by the public.

According to PPI estimates, roughly 25,000 people were detained or incarcerated on immigration-related criminal charges on average during 2025. The briefing points to federal prosecutors filing more immigration-related criminal cases, sending increasing numbers of people into the criminal legal system.

The briefing states that “almost 50,000 people were charged and booked into the U.S. Marshal’s custody for an immigration-related offense in fiscal year 2025 alone.” It also notes that the administration projects booking another 250,000 people into jail during fiscal year 2027, compared with fewer than 100,000 federal bookings in 2024.

Among those projections, the briefing identifies the “expected booking of almost 110,000 people on immigration-related criminal charges, followed by sharp increases in the catch-all ‘other charges’ group,” which it says historically has included supervision violations and property offenses.

Beyond immigration detention, the briefing states that the Trump administration also plans a rapid increase in the number of people booked on federal drug charges. It argues those changes will result in more people accused of drug offenses being held in pretrial detention for longer periods and will “exacerbate the harmful impacts of pretrial detention in the federal system.”

According to the briefing, those policies create burdens for the accused, court personnel and the judicial system while also imposing substantial financial costs. It estimates that ICE detention alone costs an average of $222 per person per day.

Beyond financial costs, the briefing also points to increasing reports about conditions in ICE detention facilities, citing allegations of “abuse and cruelty, inedible food, and medical neglect.”

PPI argues that detention at its current scale represents government waste. The briefing contends that a better use of public resources would be to “release people on recognizance at no financial cost,” allowing immigration and criminal courts to pursue less expensive alternatives to detention.

The briefing states that while alternatives to detention remain restrictive and can include “electronic monitoring,” they nevertheless “keep people from [detention’s] worst harm.”

The report also identifies a lack of current and comprehensive federal data as a major obstacle to accountability. It states that while the Bureau of Justice Statistics publishes annual reports on state and federal prison populations, those reports omit the 32,000 people serving federal sentences while held by the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to the briefing, ICE also regularly fails to publish “congressionally mandated semi-monthly reports summarizing statistics on detention over the past year,” making it more difficult to understand the true scope of federal detention.

The briefing argues that those reporting gaps make it harder to hold agencies accountable. For example, it notes that the government only occasionally releases information about the charges faced by people held in pretrial detention.

It also states that “academic research [had] shown that many judges grant prosecutors’ requests to detain defendants even when there is no legal basis and, legally, these defendants should be granted pretrial release on the ‘least restrictive means available’.” According to the briefing, reduced reporting now prevents researchers from tracking those trends over time.

The briefing concludes that the United States incarcerates and detains “far more” people than comparable nations and argues that policymakers have direct authority over laws, budgets and the confirmation of agency directors and judges.

It concludes that addressing the expansion of federal confinement should be a central policy priority. With the continued criminalization of immigration and the ongoing “war on drugs,” the report argues that further expansion of federal detention deserves heightened public scrutiny.

The briefing closes by encouraging state and local governments to act, stating that “while federal policy action is essential to changing this system and reversing its buildup, states and local governments can take steps now.”

Ultimately, the briefing argues that understanding how federal agencies operate is essential to holding the federal government accountable and shaping future policy decisions.

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