University of Louisville Employs a Predator

The University of Louisville is a public institution. Your money. Your campus. Your rules. That’s what they tell you.

That’s the lie.

Because this public institution is employing a man who threatened sexual violence. And they’re hiding behind “confidentiality” to avoid telling you about it.

The message was explicit:

“How about I put my dick in your mouth so you will quit talking and bashing things?”

Read it again…

That’s not a joke.

That’s not a misunderstanding.

That’s a threat.

A man with master keys to dormitories told a woman he would put his dick in her mouth to silence her.

His name is Dennis Thomas.

He’s the Senior Manager of Custodial Services at the University of Louisville. Your tax dollars pay his salary. Your tax dollars give him those keys. Your tax dollars give him access to your children’s dorm rooms.

The victim reported the threat on July 1st. She was assured they were looking into it.

The university’s official response: “The University of Louisville takes these issues seriously. We have investigated the allegations and shared those findings with the appropriate management. Personnel matters remain confidential.”

That’s a lie.

Sources inside the university tell us no action is being taken. They tell us Thomas is bragging about it.

Bragging.

About threatening sexual violence. And getting away with it. At a public institution. With your money.

And it’s not just him. An anonymous source told us about a separate incident involving other university employees. One recently retired from the education department. They were “very well known on campus.” The source was told not to speak of it. They didn’t. Because that’s how this works. The institution protects the abusers. The silence protects the institution. The pattern repeats. The bodies pile up. Nobody can count them.

The university says they’ve investigated. They haven’t.

They say they take it seriously. They don’t.

They say personnel matters remain confidential. That’s not transparency. That’s a shield. And a public institution doesn’t get to hide behind it when the safety of students is at stake.

We asked if Dennis Thomas has been placed on administrative leave. If not, why not? We asked who made the decision that no action would be taken. Name and title. We asked what specific steps they’re taking to ensure the safety of students who interact with Thomas. We asked if they’re aware of any other complaints against him. Past or present. We asked if they consider this behavior acceptable for an employee in a position of trust.

They gave us a statement instead.

“Personnel matters remain confidential.”

That’s the answer a public institution gives when it doesn’t want the public to know what it’s doing with the public’s money. That’s the answer they give when the truth is worse than the silence. That’s the answer they give when they’ve already decided that a man with master keys to dormitories is more valuable than the woman he threatened.

Dennis Thomas has master keys to dormitories. He threatened sexual violence against a woman. The university knows this. They’ve known since July 1st. Their response was to tell the victim they were looking into it while taking no action and letting the accused brag about his impunity.

This is not an institution that takes sexual violence seriously. This is a public institution that protects the men who commit it. With your money. In your name. On your campus. In the dormitories your children sleep in.

The official statement is a shield. The sources are the blade. The victim is the body. And the University of Louisville is complicit in all of it.

The University of Louisville has shown it cannot investigate itself. A public institution that protects abusers doesn’t suddenly develop a conscience because a reporter asked questions. Governor Beshear has the authority to order an independent investigation. He has the power to demand answers that the university refuses to give. He has the responsibility to ensure that a public institution funded by Kentucky taxpayers isn’t employing men who threaten sexual violence and then brag about getting away with it.

We’re calling on the Governor’s office to investigate. Not because we expect the university to change. Because we know they won’t. The system protects itself. The system always protects itself. Until someone with the power to care, actually cares.

They said they investigated. They lied.

They said they take it seriously. They don’t.

They said personnel matters remain confidential. What they mean is: we protect our own. What they mean is: your daughter’s safety is less important than our reputation. What they mean is: a man who threatens sexual violence is more valuable to this institution than the woman he threatened.

That’s not a university.

That’s an accomplice.

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