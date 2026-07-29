The French Dispatch, the Tower of Babel, and Who Gets to Interpret Culture

Watching The French Dispatch again, I found myself, as usual, straining to understand each story while being deeply drawn into Wes Anderson’s colorful aesthetic. The film unfolds through three different reports published in the final edition of the fictional journal The French Dispatch, revealing a meditation on art, solitude and the ways people interpret culture.

Each story is composed of the same vibrant visuals and unmistakable charm of the French-inspired filmmaker, alternating between color and black-and-white.

I have looked through several reviews of this movie, and many seem to arrive at the same conclusion: Anderson has finally outdone himself; the sets and shots are overindulgent. The plot is scattered and ultimately unfathomable.

This, in my opinion, could not be further from the truth. The beauty of Anderson’s 2021 film lies in the relationship among its stories.

The first tells the story of an artist confined to a maximum-security prison for several years. Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio del Toro) is a textbook tortured artist; estranged from society, alone and deeply depressed, he attaches himself to Simone, a prison guard who becomes his muse.

This strange partnership, much to Rosenthaler’s dismay, is hardly romantic, as Simone swiftly rejects him. Even so, she continually motivates Rosenthaler to live in spite of himself, urging him to become more than who he thinks he is, or can be, while reinforcing his solitude.

In the second story, Lucinda Krementz, played by Frances McDormand, documents a series of student uprisings in the fictional town of Ennui, France, led by a young revolutionary named Zeffirelli. Krementz, a no-nonsense older woman, is inevitably an outsider in this haven for angry, ironic youth. (Their slogan, Les enfants sont grognons, literally translates to “The children are grumpy.”)

She is not ashamed of her solitude; to devote herself to writing, Krementz must choose a solitary life.

The third and final story is told by Roebuck Wright (Jeffrey Wright), an acclaimed writer both cursed and blessed by his solitude. Of all the stories, Wright’s is the most self-explanatory. An introspective writer, a foreigner in France and a Black gay man in the 1960s, this is what we know of his character from the beginning.

From the sidelines of his own strange and elusive country, he writes about food, true crime and humanity while reflecting on the writer’s solitude.

So what do all these stories achieve together? Allow me to reference a very old story, one you may have heard before.

In biblical lore, a homogeneous race of humans conspires to build a tower that reaches the heavens. God, observing their hubris, strips them of their power by taking away their one source of cohesion: a single, unified language. From that moment, the tower topples. Humans can no longer understand one another and scatter across the world into different cultures.

This parable is meant to explain the diverse societies that exist today. Having dinner with family is very different in America than it is in Ennui, France. Still, the central idea is the custom; sitting down with loved ones for dinner is familiar across many cultures, even if the way one asks for the ketchup is starkly different.

This phenomenon can be described as people interpreting collectively accepted knowledge according to their own sets of norms.

Thus, the Tower of Babel echoes in the abstractions — interpretations — we use to make sense of the world. Humanity, as a whole, tends to share collective ideas about justice, love, community and solitude. Each person understands those concepts differently.

Each opinion is an interpretation, and that interpretation of life by the individual forms the basis of society. Similar interpretations create cohesion and unity; they allow democracy but can also permit autocratic systems.

In Babel, humans were forced to interpret the world in different tongues, disunifying them and ending humankind’s domination of the heavens.

Anderson’s film expertly paraphrases this idea; he reinvents his own Babel. Anderson takes a core facet of society and interprets it in three different ways through the minds of three artists.

In The French Dispatch, art is a way of seeing the world through one’s own struggles. Moses Rosenthaler is a repressed painter who, only after understanding the ultimate solitude he must endure, can paint what had forever eluded him. Journalism is the art of the outsider. Krementz and Wright tell stories of cities to which they do not belong and children they never were.

Who has the final say on culture? It is the artist.

To understand a civilization, historians turn to the books it left behind. Museums are filled with art and pottery. The artist is a vessel through which we understand society.

Each story in The French Dispatch is told entirely through the journalist, with occasional attribution to figures such as the painter or the young revolutionary. In this day and age, journalists are the modern-day artists. From strict adherents of journalistic neutrality to opinionated columnists, they bear the burden of interpreting the world for the world.

Rosenthaler, Krementz and Wright do not exist in unison with the rest of Ennui society. This is perhaps the story’s most important point: To become the de facto voice of a culture, one must exist outside of it.

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