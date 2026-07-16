Wiener Calls for ‘No Kings Act’ after Fatal ICE Shootings, Demands Greater Federal Accountability

SAN FRANCISCO — In response to two fatal shootings involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, agents in Texas and Maine, state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, on Tuesday called for the immediate passage of Senate Bill 747, legislation that would strip federal officers of civil immunity, according to a press release.

Both shootings occurred less than one week apart during routine traffic stops, prompting widespread criticism of the Trump administration’s use of federal power and sparking a new wave of anti-ICE demonstrations across the country.

“These killings bring the total number of ICE killings in Trump’s second term to six, and the number of people fired on by officers to 22,” the announcement stated.

The victims of the shootings were Joan Sebastian Durán Guerrero, in Maine, and Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, in Texas, according to a CNN report by Julianna Bragg. Federal agents were not wearing body cameras during either encounter, and neither victim was the intended target.

Wiener announced Senate Bill 747, also known as the No Kings Act, in 2025 as a response to aggressive federal anti-immigration policy, according to the California Legislative Information website.

“The bill would restore the ability to sue ICE officers and other federal officials for violations of constitutional rights after the Supreme Court gutted those legal remedies in recent years,” the press release said.

At the heart of Wiener’s efforts is the accusation that, under Trump, federal agents operate with total impunity despite numerous constitutional violations.

“ICE is continuing to execute civilians in broad daylight, and under the Trump Administration they face zero consequences,” Wiener said, according to the news release.

It is the responsibility of the states, Wiener urged, to fight against this “lawless behavior” through legislative checks such as the No Kings Act.

“With the Supreme Court rampaging through our system of checks and balances, it’s up to Congress and the states to check ICE’s assault on American communities,” he said.

For Wiener, the ability to bring ICE officers to court for illegal behavior is a pivotal step in “ending the impunity driving this killing spree,” the statement said.

The press release called the bill “a model for how states and Congress can ensure accountability for ICE by restoring the ability to sue ICE officers and other federal officials for violations of the Constitution.”

The bill would apply retroactively to March 1, 2025, with a two-year statute of limitations, according to the California Legislative Information website. This would ensure agents are held accountable for misconduct committed while the bill was being debated.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, is pausing most ICE traffic stops following the deaths of Guerrero and Araujo, according to the CNN report.

As of June 24, 2026, the bill is jointly sponsored by Protect Democracy United, Prosecutors Alliance Action, the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice and the California State PTA, according to the California Legislative Information website.

“We must pass the No Kings Act in California, in other states, and in Congress as soon as possible to stop the impunity and end the killings,” Wiener said, according to the statement.

The bill is advancing through the final stages of the Assembly as national attention grows over ICE misconduct. It is expected to receive its final vote in the California Legislature in August.

Tags: Scott Wiener, No Kings Act, Senate Bill 747, ICE, immigration, civil rights

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