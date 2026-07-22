Winters Residents Say: Get the Flock Out of Here!

The cameras appeared without warning. For many residents, there was no notice. No awareness. No understanding of what was being installed on the roads leading into and out of Winters, California, population 7,000. Automated license plate readers. Flock Safety cameras. Watching. Recording. Storing. Every vehicle that enters. Every vehicle that leaves. Every trip to the grocery store, the school, the doctor, the church. Logged. Timestamped. Saved.

And most people in town had no idea it was happening.

There was a public forum. The process was, technically, open. But openness without awareness is a rubber stamp, not consent. When the community doesn’t know the issue exists, when the implications aren’t explained, when the conversation happens in a room most residents never entered, the result is the same as if no conversation happened at all. The cameras went up. And the people who live under them woke up to find themselves under automated surveillance they never agreed to.

Flock cameras don’t just observe. They build databases. Every license plate that passes is captured, timestamped, and stored. The system creates a permanent record of movement patterns: who goes where, when, how often. It knows your car. It knows your routine. It knows when that routine changes.

This data doesn’t stay in Winters. Flock operates a networked system where data from one jurisdiction is accessible to others. The cameras in Winters feed a regional, sometimes national, surveillance infrastructure. Your trip to Sacramento isn’t just recorded by Winters. It becomes part of a web that tracks movement across cities, counties, and states.

That’s not public safety. That’s a surveillance apparatus operating without informed consent.

In a free society, surveillance of citizens requires consent. Real consent. Not just a meeting that happened while most of town wasn’t looking. Public debate where the stakes are clear. Elected official approval where the officials understand what they’re approving. Clear policy on data retention, access, and use. Oversight mechanisms. Sunset clauses. Winters got a forum. What it didn’t get was an informed community making a deliberate choice about whether to welcome automated tracking into their town.

That’s not how public safety works in a democracy. That’s how surveillance states operate. Decisions made without meaningful public participation. The state watching and calling it protection.

Winters is a town of 7,000 people. Three stoplights. One main street. Everyone knows everyone. Or at least they did, before algorithms started tracking their license plates. In a city, being tracked feels abstract. In Winters, the camera knows you drove to the pharmacy at 11 PM on a Tuesday. It knows you visited the only grocery store in town three times last week. It knows when you leave and when you come back. That’s not abstract. That’s personal. That’s the intimate surveillance of a small town where privacy used to mean something different. Where your business was your business. Where freedom meant not being watched just for driving to the store.

This isn’t theoretical. Flock claimed they stopped sharing data with ICE in August 2025. The evidence says otherwise. At least eight Washington agencies shared data directly with ICE. Ten more gave ICE backdoor access without explicitly granting permission. California police in LA and San Diego were caught sharing data with Homeland Security in violation of state law. 404 Media revealed local police repeatedly searched Flock’s database to assist federal immigration enforcement. Mountain View discovered federal agencies had accessed their camera data without explicit local authorization in 2024. They didn’t know until an audit.

Winters is an agricultural community. The orchards and fields surrounding town rely on immigrant labor. These workers are not abstract statistics. They are friends. They are neighbors. They are the people who pick the fruit, work the land, and sustain the local economy. When Flock cameras track every vehicle entering and leaving town, they track these community members. When that data flows into networks accessible to federal immigration enforcement, the cameras become a tool for deportation. Not safety. Deportation. The people who approved these cameras may not have intended this outcome. But intent doesn’t matter. The infrastructure enables it. The data exists. The access has been documented. And the community members most vulnerable to that access had no say in any of it.

Flock notified California law enforcement agencies that a system issue caused nationwide information-sharing settings to be turned on without agency awareness. The surveillance system itself decided to share data nationally. Without the local police knowing. Without anyone approving it. Winters doesn’t control these cameras. Flock does. And when Flock’s system glitches, the default is more sharing, not less. The technology is designed to expand surveillance, not contain it. Removal requires active effort. Installation requires none.

That’s backwards for a free society. The default should be privacy. The default should be freedom. Instead, the default is surveillance, and the people being surveilled have to fight to opt out of a system they never meaningfully opted into.

COINTELPRO. The FBI surveilled civil rights leaders, anti-war activists, journalists. Martin Luther King Jr.’s every move was tracked. His hotel rooms were bugged. His affairs were recorded. His private conversations were weaponized. The justification was always safety. The result was always suppression of dissent. People lost their jobs. People lost their freedom. People lost their lives. And the surveillance that did it all was justified the same way these cameras are justified: trust us, we’re protecting you.

East Germany didn’t start with overt oppression. It started with surveillance. Neighbors watching neighbors. Records kept on everyone. Files maintained on millions. By the time citizens realized what was happening, the apparatus was too entrenched to dismantle. The Stasi didn’t need to arrest everyone. They just needed everyone to know they could be watched. That knowledge changed behavior. That knowledge chilled association. That knowledge silenced dissent. Not with force. With presence. The Stasi didn’t need to arrest everyone. Neither does Flock.

Post-Snowden, we learned that mass surveillance wasn’t just for terrorists. It was for everyone. The tools always expand beyond their stated purpose. Always. Surveillance sold as safety becomes surveillance used for control. The justification shifts. The infrastructure remains. The data accumulates. The power consolidates. And the people being watched lose their ability to resist the watching because the watching itself becomes normal.

That’s what’s happening in Winters. Not some future threat. Right now. Today. The cameras are already here. The database is already building. The network is already connected. And most of the people who live there had no real opportunity to stop it.

Attorney General Rob Bonta sued El Cajon for refusing to stop sharing ALPR data with law enforcement agencies in over two dozen other states. There’s a class action lawsuit alleging Flock violates California law and privacy. Flock had to disable functions for California cities in March 2025 to comply with state law. Winters residents aren’t alone. The state’s top law enforcement officer is already on their side.

Mountain View shut off all Flock cameras after discovering federal access. Three Bay Area cities ended their use. LAPD paused its contract over civil liberty concerns. At least 30 cities have cancelled Flock contracts in 2026. Vermont’s strict approval process left no law enforcement agency in the state using license cams by 2025. This can be done. It has been done. Winters has precedents and models to follow.

Flock markets a “Transparency Portal” where residents can audit police use. In Benicia, that portal displayed “system down” and the city could edit it. The transparency is theater. The accountability is illusory. Benicia was billed for a camera Caltrans refused to allow. There were years-long permit fights the public never saw. Flock seems to be pushed through as sole-source contracts without competitive bidding. Were these cameras properly procured? Did the city council approve the contract? Or did someone just sign a deal? Winters residents deserve answers.

Berkeley claims 52 arrests including for serious crimes. LAPD’s review showed 74 arrests in two months. But what kind of arrests? What’s the false positive rate? How many innocent people were tracked to catch those 52? The effectiveness argument requires interrogation, not acceptance.

Debbie Hemenway has lived in Winters a long time. She’s a retired educator. She remembers a different America. “I grew up with rotary phones and black and white TV and having to drive to places I wanted to shop. Apparently that puts me in a class of dinosaurs, unlike the many folks half my age who simply accept surveillance and loss of privacy as part of life. Like the frogs in the cold water being slowly boiled they will someday learn that incremental encroachment is dangerous and that the folks who they think are just looking to protect them may someday think that they are the bad guys. The cameras themselves are not necessarily the issue, it’s that they are yet another small part of a growing web of intrusion on what Americans profess to love most: freedom.”

The cameras themselves are not necessarily the issue. The issue is the web. Each thread alone seems minor. A license plate reader here. A traffic camera there. A data sharing agreement nobody reads. But threads become webs. And webs become traps. Hemenway sees it clearly. The younger generation has grown up accustomed to being watched. Social media. Location tracking. Smart devices. The surveillance feels normal because it’s always been there. The water has always been warm. They don’t notice it getting hotter. But the dinosaurs remember cold water. They remember what privacy felt like. They remember when freedom meant not being tracked. And they’re warning the frogs. The temperature is rising. The encroachment is incremental. And the people who say they’re protecting you today may decide you’re the threat tomorrow.

One anonymous resident put it plainly: “They will be gone soon, one way or another.” This quote is a symptom. The disease is the failure of democratic process. When people are uninformed, they push back. Sometimes through official channels. Sometimes not. The cameras need to go. Through legal, democratic means. But they need to go.

There’s organized national resistance. DeFlock tracks camera locations across the country, charting coordinates, capturing photos. There’s a California-specific Change.org petition. Resources exist. Strategies exist. Winters doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel.

Winters stands at a crossroads. Accept surveillance without informed consent, or demand removal. The residents of this agricultural community deserve better than cameras they never meaningfully approved, tracking movements they never agreed to share, feeding databases they never agreed to build. The immigrant neighbors who sustain this town deserve better than automated tracking that could feed deportation systems they have no power to resist. Mountain View did it. Three Bay Area cities did it. Thirty cities and counting have done it in 2026 alone. Winters can do it too.

No flocking way this stands.

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