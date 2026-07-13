Yolo Petty Theft: Oversight Prompts Bench Warrant

WOODLAND, Calif. — A woman accused of misdemeanor petty theft appeared Thursday before Judge Danette C. Brown in Yolo County Superior Court to clear a bench warrant that had remained outstanding for nearly nine months after she missed a diversion program status review. During the hearing, however, the Yolo County Public Defender’s Office told the court it had no record of ever representing her, despite court records showing counsel had been appointed more than a year earlier.

“I will mention that I don’t have her on our case management system, so I don’t think that we ever had her,” Deputy Public Defender Martin Guerrero told Judge Brown after court records indicated the accused had already been arraigned more than a year earlier.

According to a minute order, the accused was arraigned June 24, 2025, before Judge Stephen L. Mock, appearing remotely on one misdemeanor count of petty theft of retail merchandise. The Public Defender’s Office was appointed that day, with Deputy Public Defender Katie DeAnda appearing on her behalf. The accused pleaded not guilty, waived time and was released on her own recognizance with orders to stay away from a Walmart in West Sacramento.

The June minute order also notes the accused had an appointment to enroll in a restorative justice diversion program that August. Her case was set for a review of her program status on Oct. 14, 2025, in Department 9, and she was ordered to appear.

When she did not appear at the October review, Judge Sonia Cortés issued a $1,000 bench warrant, according to a second minute order. That order lists Deputy Public Defender Matthew and Deputy Public Defender Lanthier as defense counsel at the hearing. Lanthier was the same attorney Guerrero identified after pausing the proceeding to check his office’s records.

“She isn’t in our system, but I see that Mr. Lanthier was previously representing her,” Guerrero said.

The discrepancy raises an unanswered question at the center of the case: If the office appointed to represent the accused had no internal record of her as a client, it is unclear who, if anyone, was responsible for reminding her of the October court date she missed. Court records do not indicate whether the accused ever enrolled in or attended the diversion program she was scheduled to begin.

Judge Brown recalled the warrant Thursday and set a pretrial conference for Aug. 20 in Department 9. The accused remains released on her own recognizance under the same conditions imposed at her arraignment: obey all laws and stay away from the Walmart in West Sacramento.

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