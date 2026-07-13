Court Watch: Judge Declines to Modify No-Contact Order after Probation Violation, Leaving Children without Caretaker

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Thursday declined to amend a no-contact order during a probation hearing, leaving the accused’s children without a caretaker after finding that a recent probation violation prevented any modification to the existing terms.

The accused was previously charged with domestic violence on Dec. 31, 2021, and was released on probation on Sept. 21, 2023, after appealing several of his charges. However, on April 28, 2026, his probation was revoked after he was charged with driving under the influence.

At Thursday’s hearing, the victim in the accused’s original domestic violence case, his former spouse, appeared and asked Judge Paul K. Richardson to amend the restraining order that had been imposed against him. She explained that because she needed to attend mental health counseling services, she required a caretaker for their children.

Typically, that responsibility would fall to her father-in-law, who cared for the children on weekends, but she said a recent medical procedure left him unable to continue in that role.

While discussing possible solutions with the judge, she also said she had been told verbally that the order was a no-harassment order. In contrast, the court and probation officers had physical copies of the restraining order identifying it as a complete no-contact order, creating confusion. That distinction further complicated the matter because the accused would have been able to take his children for the weekend without legal complications if the order had been limited to no harassment.

Ultimately, the court determined the order required full no contact between the two parties, although it remained unclear how the restraining order affected the children’s contact with their father. The accused’s former spouse and defense attorney Hendrick Crowell argued in favor of modifying the order, citing the accused’s improved behavior and relative compliance with the terms of probation.

Still, Deputy District Attorney Preston Schaub argued strongly against any modification to the probation terms, including changes to the no-contact order. Citing the accused’s recent DUI charge, he said, “I see it as a potential safety risk to [the mother] and the children if [the defendant] continues” with such behavior.

Judge Richardson did not alter the order, allowing the accused’s DUI charge to proceed to trial and recommending that his former spouse seek assistance through the Yolo County Victim Services program.

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