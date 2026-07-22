Police Officer, Expert Witness Testify in Yolo DUI Trial as Testimony Highlights Six-Month Delay in Police Report

WOODLAND, Calif. — Testimony in an ongoing Yolo County DUI trial Tuesday focused on both the circumstances surrounding a 2024 arrest and a six-month delay before the arresting officer formally released his police report.

The prosecution called two witnesses: Woodland Police Officer Carlos Chavez, the arresting officer who filed the initial police report, and Nathan Lugo, a senior criminalist with the Department of Toxicology in Sacramento.

Officer Chavez testified about the circumstances of the arrest. He told Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen that he responded to the scene after the accused failed to stop at a four-way intersection at County Roads 27 and 98. The failure to stop resulted in a collision with another vehicle.

Upon approaching the accused, Chavez said the accused’s pupils were extremely dilated and that the accused exhibited unusually rapid speech.

Suspecting impairment, Chavez conducted an array of field sobriety tests, including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, or HGN, test. He explained that the test can indicate impairment if a suspect’s eyes exhibit involuntary jerking. Chavez also testified that the test includes six indicators used to determine impairment and that the accused exhibited all six.

Chavez also testified that the accused failed the Modified Romberg Balance Test, which he said is used to measure impairment and time perception by asking a person to estimate when 30 seconds have elapsed. Chavez stated that the accused “swayed noticeably from side to side” and “ended the test at eleven seconds.”

Patchen then asked Chavez whether he believed that estimate was fast, to which Chavez replied, “Yes.” Patchen then asked whether he considered it inaccurate, and Chavez again replied, “Yes.”

Chavez also testified that the accused’s preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.0%, indicating no alcohol consumption before driving. Chavez said he was surprised by the result, calling it “inconsistent with his level of impairment.”

Chavez also told the court that while the accused was being placed under arrest, he stated, “I am addicted to drugs,” and also said, “It’s not illegal to drive after doing crystal meth, oh wait, it is.”

During cross-examination, Deputy Public Defender Jake Hadden asked Chavez how long he had served as a police officer. Chavez replied that he had been an officer for about a year and that, at the time of the incident, he was still in training and under supervision.

Hadden then reviewed the three scientifically validated field sobriety tests, identifying the one-leg stand, walk-and-turn and HGN tests.

Hadden asked Chavez whether he had conducted any other scientifically validated tests, and Chavez replied that he had not. Hadden then told the court that the Modified Romberg Test is not scientifically validated.

Hadden next asked Chavez about the date of the arrest, which Chavez recalled as Dec. 4, 2024. Hadden then questioned when Chavez officially released his report, to which Chavez replied that he formally released it in May, six months after it was initially started.

Following Hadden’s cross-examination, Patchen called expert witness Nathan Lugo to testify.

Lugo explained that he is a senior criminalist at the Department of Toxicology, where he analyzes biological samples to determine whether drugs are present.

After establishing his background and qualifications, Judge E. Bradley Nelson recognized Lugo as an expert witness.

Patchen asked Lugo what substances were found in the accused’s blood sample taken after the arrest. Lugo testified that amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC were detected in the accused’s blood.

Patchen then asked Lugo whether any of those substances could have affected the accused’s perception of time. Lugo responded that methamphetamine can cause a person to have a “delayed perception of time.”

The trial is scheduled to reconvene July 22 in Yolo County Superior Court before Judge E. Bradley Nelson.

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