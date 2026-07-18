Defense Challenges Immigration Detention in Yolo County Case, Arguing Charges Are Ineligible for Hold

WOODLAND, Calif. — During a placement review Friday, Judge Daniel Maguire of the Superior Court of Yolo County ordered a case involving contempt of court and failure to appear to reconvene the following week, despite defense arguments that the misdemeanor and felony charges at issue are not legally eligible grounds to keep the accused in federal immigration detention.

The accused faces three felony counts of violating a protective order involving a single victim, following earlier misdemeanor allegations of battery and vandalism. He is also charged with one felony count of failure to appear while released on his own recognizance. Due to these charges, the accused is currently being held in detention.

Defense Attorney Joseph Gocke argued that, under California law, the misdemeanor and low-level felony charges do not make the accused eligible for immigration detention.

The defense added that the accused’s mental health has stabilized since he was prescribed medication and stated that he has maintained a strict distance from his mother’s residence.

Countering those claims, Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais argued that detention is warranted for public safety reasons, pointing to three separate felony allegations since 2024 “against the same person,” which she said pose an ongoing “risk to the victim’s well-being.” The prosecution emphasized that the accused’s failure-to-appear charges demonstrate a history of knowingly failing to comply with court orders, making him an active flight risk.

In response, the defense maintained that the specific charges identified by Wais are not legally eligible grounds for detention under state law, describing the prosecution’s argument as an “artificial way to detain individuals.”

The defense’s argument drew no immediate rebuttal from the prosecution. Noting the relevance of the current presidential administration’s federal immigration policies to custody procedures, Judge Maguire granted the prosecution additional time to develop its argument, commenting that a history of failing to appear is a common justification for detention.

Judge Maguire ordered the case to reconvene July 21, 2026.

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