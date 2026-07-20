Judge Denies Residential Treatment Request, Orders Accused Held in Custody Following Wife’s Death

By Nancy Pena Fregoso, Kaitlyn MajlesiJuly 20, 20260 comments

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge ordered an accused man to remain in custody during a July 15 arraignment, denying the defense’s request for residential treatment despite arguments that the recent death of his wife contributed to his relapse and current legal troubles.

The accused is facing charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant with enhancements, misdemeanor contempt of court and violation of a protective order, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and two alleged probation violations.

Deputy Public Defender J. Gonzalez requested that the court grant the accused pretrial release, noting that he had successfully completed treatment twice before. The defense attributed the accused’s relapse to the recent death of his wife from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo urged the court to deny the request, arguing that the accused had previously been released on probation and granted a suspended prison sentence.

The prosecution emphasized that this was the accused’s fifth alleged probation violation, with Palumbo stating she was “speechless” that the suspended sentence had not yet been executed by the court.

After the prosecution’s rebuttal, Deputy Public Defender Gonzalez again urged the court to give the accused time and grace as he worked through both his grief and substance abuse issues. He emphasized that the accused had demonstrated a willingness to enter residential treatment and improve.

Palumbo again opposed the defense’s request, maintaining that the accused had been given “chance after chance.” She emphasized that the accused had received 12 write-ups during a previous treatment program.

The prosecution also argued that the accused had violated the terms of his probation multiple times before his wife’s death, contending there was not a “chain of events” linking his conduct solely to recent life stressors.

The accused then addressed the court directly, expressing his commitment to improving and “promising” to do the work.

In response, Judge Danette C. Brown expressed her sympathy, stating, “We need to get you the help you need, but at the same time we have to make sure you follow the treatment and rules.”

The accused replied, “I will prove it to you; I will show you,” assuring the judge of his willingness to comply with court orders.

Judge Brown said defendants often “promise the world” only to end up “right back in court,” ultimately concluding that although custody would not help the accused, the court needed to ensure he complied with the rules.

Judge Brown concluded that because less restrictive alternatives had not successfully deterred the accused from violating the terms of his probation, he would remain in pretrial custody with bail set at $35,000. The court also ordered the accused to undergo another ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) assessment before any potential placement in a treatment facility.

The matter is scheduled for an admit-or-deny hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 in Department 7 of Yolo County Superior Court.

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Authors

  • Nancy Pena Fregoso

    Nancy Pena Fregoso recently graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a B.A. in Sociology and a minor in Philosophy. As a former first-generation university student and aspiring attorney, Nancy is passionate about observing and analyzing how social structures impact underserved communities and individuals. During her time interning at Vanguard, she hopes to polish her writing skills, expand her knowledge in the legal field, and identify everyday injustices in the courtroom.

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  • Kaitlyn Majlesi
    Kaitlyn Majlesi is a pre-law student at the University of California, Davis, studying Political Science and Sociology. She is an active member of the Davis Pre-Law Society and the Girl Up United Nations Foundation, and works as a volunteer with Companions Journeying Together to support justice-impacted families and incarcerated individuals. She recently completed an internship with TurnUp Activism, where she focused on civic engagement and youth participation, working to make voting more accessible in her community. Kaitlyn plans to attend law school and pursue a career in public interest law, with a focus on criminal justice reform, youth advocacy, and equity in both the legal and education systems. Outside of her work, she enjoys teaching and tutoring young students, graphic design, event planning, and spending time with loved ones. Through her internship with the Davis Vanguard, she is eager to deepen her understanding of how the courts impact marginalized communities and to build the skills needed to become an impactful advocate and leader.
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