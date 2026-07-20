Judge Denies Residential Treatment Request, Orders Accused Held in Custody Following Wife’s Death

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge ordered an accused man to remain in custody during a July 15 arraignment, denying the defense’s request for residential treatment despite arguments that the recent death of his wife contributed to his relapse and current legal troubles.

The accused is facing charges of felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant with enhancements, misdemeanor contempt of court and violation of a protective order, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and two alleged probation violations.

Deputy Public Defender J. Gonzalez requested that the court grant the accused pretrial release, noting that he had successfully completed treatment twice before. The defense attributed the accused’s relapse to the recent death of his wife from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo urged the court to deny the request, arguing that the accused had previously been released on probation and granted a suspended prison sentence.

The prosecution emphasized that this was the accused’s fifth alleged probation violation, with Palumbo stating she was “speechless” that the suspended sentence had not yet been executed by the court.

After the prosecution’s rebuttal, Deputy Public Defender Gonzalez again urged the court to give the accused time and grace as he worked through both his grief and substance abuse issues. He emphasized that the accused had demonstrated a willingness to enter residential treatment and improve.

Palumbo again opposed the defense’s request, maintaining that the accused had been given “chance after chance.” She emphasized that the accused had received 12 write-ups during a previous treatment program.

The prosecution also argued that the accused had violated the terms of his probation multiple times before his wife’s death, contending there was not a “chain of events” linking his conduct solely to recent life stressors.

The accused then addressed the court directly, expressing his commitment to improving and “promising” to do the work.

In response, Judge Danette C. Brown expressed her sympathy, stating, “We need to get you the help you need, but at the same time we have to make sure you follow the treatment and rules.”

The accused replied, “I will prove it to you; I will show you,” assuring the judge of his willingness to comply with court orders.

Judge Brown said defendants often “promise the world” only to end up “right back in court,” ultimately concluding that although custody would not help the accused, the court needed to ensure he complied with the rules.

Judge Brown concluded that because less restrictive alternatives had not successfully deterred the accused from violating the terms of his probation, he would remain in pretrial custody with bail set at $35,000. The court also ordered the accused to undergo another ASAM (American Society of Addiction Medicine) assessment before any potential placement in a treatment facility.

The matter is scheduled for an admit-or-deny hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 in Department 7 of Yolo County Superior Court.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: