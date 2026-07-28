Judge Extends Murder Case Despite Speedy Trial and Racial Justice Act Concerns

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County judge Monday continued the preliminary hearing in a refiled murder case over defense objections, granting prosecutors additional time to obtain evidence despite defense claims that the delay compounds years of prejudice and further undermines the accused’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.

The case stems from an Aug. 12, 2023, alleged robbery-homicide in Sacramento. Prosecutors allege that what began as a robbery during a marijuana transaction ended when David Jones was fatally shot in his vehicle. Although the defense disputes the strength of the evidence linking the accused to the homicide, prosecutors have charged both accused with special-circumstance murder, exposing them to life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

The case was dismissed July 9, 2026, after Judge Catherine Rayhill found a violation of California’s Racial Justice Act, concluding that both Black accused had been subjected to discrimination. According to the Vanguard, prosecutors subsequently refiled the case under a new case number based on the same underlying allegations.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson requested additional time after filing an SB 827 petition to obtain juvenile records because both accused were minors at the time of the alleged offense. Richardson argued the prosecution needed additional time to gather and review evidence before proceeding.

Deputy Public Defenders Martha Sequeira and James Garnucci argued the request came years too late and should have been filed well before the preliminary hearing.

The defense maintained that prosecutors had more than six months to file the petition and more than three years since the case began to investigate the evidence. Sequeira argued that postponing the hearing would create “compound prejudice to not have this preliminary hearing go forward” and would “result in more mental anguish” for the accused.

The defense also argued that the continued delays violate the accused’s constitutional right to a speedy trial and further compound the racial prejudice already identified by the court under the Racial Justice Act, including the decision to pursue a special-circumstance allegation.

Richardson disagreed, telling the court that “there is no perceived prejudice” and arguing that the prosecution is entitled to present all necessary evidence regardless of the timing.

Sequeira also challenged the basis for the SB 827 petition, arguing prosecutors failed to identify the specific records they sought. She noted that an earlier petition had already resulted in the production of the requested materials. Garnucci added that the case could have proceeded to trial two years earlier, declaring, “This whole case has been filled with prejudice.”

Sequeira further argued that the repeated delays have also denied the victim’s family timely closure.

Judge Levers ultimately granted the prosecution additional time to obtain evidence, including the victim’s cellphone, the accused’s cellphones, Walmart parking lot surveillance footage and alleged Burger King surveillance video. According to the defense, prosecutors did not explain the basis for the SB 827 petition until after Judge Levers had ruled to continue the preliminary hearing. The matter is scheduled to return to court July 28, 2026.

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