Defense Seeks to Prevent DA from Refiling Special Circumstance after RJA Violation

WOODLAND, Calif. — The defense in a Yolo County murder prosecution is asking a judge to permanently bar prosecutors from reasserting a special-circumstance allegation, arguing the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office cannot circumvent a landmark Racial Justice Act ruling by dismissing and immediately refiling the case.

In a motion filed July 13, Supervising Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira argues the prosecution is legally barred from pursuing the special circumstance because Judge Catherine Rayhill already determined that alleging it violated California’s Racial Justice Act.

The defense contends the prosecution’s decision to dismiss the original case and file a new complaint under a different case number does not erase that ruling or permit prosecutors to relitigate an issue that has already been decided.

The motion follows Judge Catherine Rayhill’s earlier ruling that the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office violated California’s Racial Justice Act by charging the accused with a special circumstance while similarly situated white defendants were not charged in the same manner.

Following that ruling, the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the original prosecution over defense objection before immediately refiling substantially identical charges, again including the special-circumstance allegation the court had previously struck.

The defense now argues that strategy cannot undo the court’s findings or avoid the statutory remedies required under the Racial Justice Act.

The motion argues that the Legislature intended the Racial Justice Act to provide meaningful and lasting remedies once a violation has been established.

According to the filing, “The statutory purpose must be given full effect, and related statutes when possible. Together with the amendments made since the original enactment of the RJA, the plain language of the statute and the statutory purpose make clear that the Legislature did not intend the procedures set forth in section 745 to be subverted by a prosecution’s decision to refile a case.”

The defense argues that Penal Code section 745 requires courts to impose remedies tailored to a proven Racial Justice Act violation and that those remedies are intended to be final rather than temporary procedural rulings.

“The Racial Justice Act requires an immediate and final remedy that is not simply a procedural interlocutory ruling, implying an intention of finality in the finding of an RJA violation,” the motion states.

Judge Rayhill’s earlier ruling struck the special-circumstance allegation after finding a violation of the Racial Justice Act. According to the defense, once that finding was made, prosecutors were prohibited from seeking the same allegation again.

The motion points to legislative history supporting that interpretation.

“Further, this bill clarifies that the prohibition on death sentences for cases in which an RJA violation occurs is categorical, and not a remedy in itself. This is because the racially disproportionate application of the death penalty is ‘in historical continuity with the long and sordid history of lynching in this country.’ … Under section 745(a), the Yolo County District Attorney may not allege a special circumstance in this case against these defendants as the Court has found a violation of section 745(a), and doing so would make them eligible for the death penalty.”

Although California currently has a moratorium on executions, a special-circumstance finding exposes a defendant to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

A central argument in the motion is that Judge Rayhill’s ruling remained binding even after prosecutors dismissed the original case.

“The court’s finding and ruling on the issue was a final, binding order, even if the case is refiled under a new number,” the motion states.

The defense relies on California appellate decisions holding that prosecutors generally cannot dismiss and refile criminal cases simply to avoid unfavorable judicial rulings. According to the motion, that is precisely what occurred here.

“Standing alone, their representation that they were not prepared, at that time, to go forward, might have been enough to pass muster. However, their refiling, the same day as the dismissal was granted, the original charges (including the previously stricken special circumstance allegation) and immediately seeking to disqualify the Court that had issued those rulings, gives the lie to any claim of fair dealing or benign intent. There can be no question that the prosecution’s decision to dismiss and refile arose from a desire to circumvent unfavorable rulings from the Court,” the filing states.

After refiling the case, prosecutors attempted to disqualify Judge Rayhill from hearing the matter. That effort was unsuccessful, and the case remained before the same judge.

The motion also invokes the doctrine of “collateral estoppel”, or issue preclusion, arguing that once a court has conclusively resolved a factual or legal issue between the parties, it cannot be litigated again in a later proceeding.

“In general, whether a prior finding will be conclusive effect in a later proceeding is governed by the doctrine of issue preclusion, also known as collateral estoppel,” the motion states.

According to the defense, every requirement for issue preclusion has been satisfied because the Racial Justice Act claim was fully litigated through briefing, evidentiary hearings and oral argument before Judge Rayhill issued her decision.

The motion states, “There is no question that the application of the doctrine of issue preclusion would serve its underlying fundamental principles of promoting efficiency while ensuring fairness to the parties.”

The filing further argues that Racial Justice Act proceedings differ from routine pretrial evidentiary rulings because they require an independent judicial determination that unlawful racial bias affected the prosecution.

“The Racial Justice Act itself, as argued above, addresses the fundamental unfairness of a Black defendant, in this case, being prosecuted more harshly, due to the impact of implicit racial bias in our criminal justice system. To require him to relitigate the exact same issue that has already been decided by a court seriously undermines what is already found to be fundamental fairness,” the motion states.

As an alternative basis for relief, the defense filed a demurrer asserting that the newly-filed complaint fails to state a legally sufficient special-circumstance allegation because the court has already determined that alleging it violates the Racial Justice Act.

“The prosecution’s filing the same allegation under a new case number does not alter the facts on which the allegation is based, the race of the defendant, nor the aggregate evidence found to show a violation of section 745(a)(3),” the motion states.

The defense argues that assigning the prosecution a new case number cannot erase factual findings already made by the court or nullify the remedies required under the statute.

In its conclusion, the motion asks the court to permanently remove the allegation from the refiled case.

“(The accused) respectfully requests that the court strike the special circumstance allegations in CR26-2782,” the motion concludes.

Judge Rayhill’s earlier Racial Justice Act ruling was one of the most significant applications of the statute in Yolo County. The court found that prosecutors violated Penal Code section 745(a)(3) by charging the accused with a special circumstance after evidence demonstrated similarly situated white defendants were not subjected to the same charging decision.

Rather than proceed without the special circumstance, prosecutors dismissed the original case and immediately filed a new complaint containing substantially the same allegations, including the special circumstance. The defense now argues that the court should enforce its prior ruling by striking the allegation once again and preventing prosecutors from relitigating an issue that has already been conclusively decided.

A hearing on the motion is scheduled before Judge Rayhill.

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