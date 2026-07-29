Court Watch: Judge Issues $10,000 Bench Warrant After Defense Says Accused Is in Custody in Another County

WOODLAND, Calif. — Judge Daniel P. Maguire on Monday issued a $10,000 bench warrant in Yolo County Superior Court for an accused who failed to appear at a PX pre-hearing conference, despite the defense informing the court that the accused was currently in custody in Sacramento County.

Deputy Public Defender Jailene Gutierrez told the court the accused failed to appear because he was being held in Sacramento County.

A PX pre-hearing conference occurs before a preliminary hearing. The purpose of the hearing is to allow the prosecution and defense to resolve the case through a plea agreement, review administrative details and schedule a preliminary hearing date.

Court records indicate this is a co-defendant case involving offenses allegedly committed in April 2026. In a co-defendant case, two or more individuals are charged with committing the same criminal offense.

When fairness cannot be guaranteed in a joint trial with a co-defendant, the defense attorney may file a severance motion requesting that the judge order separate trials.

In this case, the accused faces felony charges of second-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, along with misdemeanor charges and sentencing enhancements, according to court records.

A sentencing enhancement is added to other criminal charges and can increase the severity of the punishment if the accused is convicted.

During the arraignment in June 2026, the accused refused to waive the 60-day deadline, preserving the right to a speedy trial. The accused was released on own recognizance and agreed to submit to warrantless searches.

On Monday, the accused was not present at the PX pre-hearing conference because he was in custody in Sacramento County. Gutierrez asked Judge Maguire to hold the issuance of a warrant for two weeks because the length of the accused’s custody in Sacramento County remained uncertain.

In this case, where the accused was already in custody in another county, a two-week hold would provide the defense time to gather evidence and paperwork while preventing the accused from incurring additional legal consequences, such as failing to appear in court. It would also allow the defense to coordinate the accused’s transport between the two counties.

However, Deputy District Attorney Gustavo Figueroa opposed the defense’s request and urged Judge Maguire to issue a warrant, arguing it was unclear how long the accused would remain in custody in Sacramento County.

Citing the “time-sensitive nature” of the case, Judge Maguire issued a $10,000 bench warrant ordering the accused’s arrest, with bail set at $10,000.

Under California Penal Code Section 1382, the court must comply with statutory time limits and bring a felony case to trial within 60 days of arraignment to protect the accused’s right to a speedy trial unless the accused waives time or the court finds good cause for a delay.

Judge Maguire scheduled the case for a PX pre-hearing conference for both co-defendants on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at 9 a.m. in Department 8.

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