Yolo Judge Orders Costly SCRAM Device, Despite Burden on Low-Income Users

WOODLAND, Calif. – A Yolo County Superior Court judge ordered an accused individual to wear a Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor (SCRAM) despite defense arguments that the daily cost would be prohibitive for a low-income person, relying in part on a DUI history dating back to 2005 during a July 28 arraignment.

The arraignment took place July 28 with an interpreter assisting throughout the proceedings.

The accused faced two charges: Count 1 for driving under the influence and Count 2 for driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) greater than 0.08. Both charges included enhancements for excessive BAC or refusal.

The accused was appointed Deputy Public Defender Simirin Verma, who soon thereafter recommended waiving his right to a speedy trial.

Deputy District Attorney Candace Guthmiller changed the course of the proceedings by raising a series of DUI convictions dating back two decades. She listed dates beginning in 2005 but acknowledged that only one conviction fell within the past 10 years.

Guthmiller labeled the accused as “someone that has 5 convictions” and “no less than 8 DUIs.” Guthmiller asserted that “SCRAM is [a] non-negotiable for this person,” adding, “this is someone who is gonna kill someone on the road.”

Verma, her client and his interpreter paused the proceedings for a prolonged conversation. When they returned, Verma requested that the court order attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings several times per week and random alcohol testing in place of a SCRAM device.

She emphasized the cost of the alcohol monitor, especially given that the accused is a low-income individual, stating that SCRAM “is still money every single day.”

The installation fee that Verma mentioned could be waived generally ranges from $50 to $100, according to BACTrack. The fee she was concerned about is the $10 to $12 daily monitoring charge, which totals more than $300 per month.

Verma also argued that California’s 10-year lookback period serves a purpose. Because the accused had only one other DUI within that period, she contended that a SCRAM device was not necessary under the law.

A lookback period is the amount of time during which a court can use a prior DUI conviction to increase the punishment for a subsequent DUI offense, according to ConsumerShield. California’s 10-year lookback period falls in the middle of similar policies; Mississippi and Missouri consider only the previous five years, while Texas and Colorado consider an individual’s lifetime history.

Disagreeing, Guthmiller said that “this timeline was more concerning” because a prolonged history of alcoholism would be “much harder to break.”

Mentioning that the accused’s blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit, she also argued that the most recent incident could have injured nearby construction workers.

Verma’s request for random alcohol testing was also rejected after Guthmiller reminded the court that court rules do not allow pretrial random alcohol testing.

After the lengthy exchange, Judge Danette Castillo Brown reminded the accused that he could have been ordered into custody. Commending him for having a cleaner recent record, Brown added, “The court is concerned because it believes you lack serious insight into your alcohol consumption.”

The discussion then returned to the SCRAM device. Verma contended that the accused did not have the financial resources to support the program, explaining that his income came from occasional and inconsistent construction jobs.

Despite the defense’s arguments, the court ordered the installation of a SCRAM device along with weekly Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. After the hearing concluded, Verma advised the accused to remain in the courtroom, stating, “We have a lot to talk about.”

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