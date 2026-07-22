COURT WATCH: Judge Acts to Secure Accused’s Property Facing Disposal Deadline

WOODLAND, Calif. – An accused in Yolo County Superior Court urged the court Tuesday to help prevent the loss of personal belongings that could soon be disposed of if they are not retrieved by a deadline, prompting Judge Paul K. Richardson to consider a plan involving the accused’s mother to secure the property.

The accused is facing multiple charges, including three felonies and one misdemeanor. The misdemeanor charge alleges resisting or obstructing a public officer and trespassing on posted property.

During a pretrial conference hearing, the accused persistently voiced concerns about the potential loss of their property and belongings if no action is taken to retrieve them. Understanding the significance of the property to the accused, Judge Paul K. Richardson considered the issue and informed the accused that their mother should provide assistance in moving the belongings.

The accused was remanded into custody after previously being released on supervised own recognizance and own recognizance. The defense informed the court that the accused had received notice that their property would be disposed of if it was not retrieved by the specified deadline.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Raven informed the court that the accused has been taking medication and has a plan for a potential residence. Raven also emphasized that the accused has been in custody for two months.

In addition, Raven stated that he has not been in contact with the accused’s mother because he has not heard from her. However, he informed the court that she has previously attended court hearings.

Deputy District Attorney Preston Schaub, appearing on behalf of Deputy District Attorney Aloysius Patchen, addressed the court. After asking whether there was a resolution between the defense and prosecution, Judge Richardson raised questions about the accused’s belongings. He asked whether the accused had a substantial amount of personal belongings at the property.

Expressing concern, the accused interrupted and told Judge Richardson that all of their important belongings were at the property, including cooking appliances and a bicycle. The accused said failing to move the belongings before the deadline would result in the items being disposed of.

Judge Richardson then asked whether the accused had been referred to a program. Speaking on their own behalf, the accused told the judge they were hoping to join a program.

Raven again informed the court that the accused has been complying with prescribed medication and reiterated that the accused has a plan in place.

Judge Richardson asked Raven to specify the plan.

Raven said he believed there was an arrangement. The judge then asked for additional details about those arrangements.

The accused interjected and informed Judge Richardson that they had been in contact with someone from the county regarding a mental health program.

After both the accused and Raven spoke at the same time, creating some confusion in the proceedings, Judge Richardson ordered a 15-minute recess and met privately with Raven and Schaub to discuss the case.

The judge returned to the matter after the 15-minute break and after hearing several other cases.

Judge Richardson told the accused that the immediate priority was securing the accused’s property because it was clearly of great importance. He stated that the accused’s mother would need to help move the accused’s belongings.

The judge asked the accused to provide their mother’s phone number.

Emphasizing the urgency of safeguarding the accused’s property, Judge Richardson scheduled another hearing for Friday, July 24, at 9 a.m. The accused also has a jury trial scheduled in August on the felony case.

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