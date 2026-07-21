Yolo Judge Allows Continuance Despite Objections in Packaged Plea Case Dispute

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Monday granted the defense a two-week continuance in an ongoing felony jury trial after the accused raised concerns about the evidence, sought different legal representation and requested additional time to consider a packaged plea agreement that could also affect a co-defendant’s resolution of the case.

Judge Daniel P. Maguire granted the two-week continuance at the request of the defense in the ongoing criminal case in Yolo County Superior Court. The accused faces three separate felony theft charges with one enhancement.

The accused is currently a co-defendant in the trial, which began in late 2024. Despite the co-defendant accepting the plea deal that was offered to both of them, the accused maintained his innocence, telling the court there is “no evidence” and that “[he] did nothing wrong.”

Deputy Public Defender David Nelson explained to the court that the accused disputes and disagrees with the contents of the initial police discovery and is hesitant to accept the plea deal.

The accused also told the court that he would like to be represented by a different public defender.

The defense initially requested a one-month continuance, at the accused’s request, to allow additional time to better organize a defense and discuss the plea deal.

Deputy District Attorney Preston Schaub, on behalf of the People, opposed the continuance, saying he wanted to proceed with the felony trial.

Schaub also informed the judge that the plea agreement accepted by the co-defendant is a “packaged deal,” meaning that if the accused does not accept the plea, the co-defendant’s plea must be withdrawn for the trial to proceed.

Schaub also noted that the accused had initially intended to accept the plea but is now requesting a continuance.

Counsel suggested that a two-week continuance be granted to allow the accused additional time to negotiate the plea. If the plea is not accepted, the accused may proceed to trial.

The trial is scheduled to reconvene Aug. 10 at 9 a.m. in Yolo County Superior Court’s Department 8 before Judge Daniel P. Maguire.

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