Court Watch: Judge Grants Release Despite Prosecutor’s Opposition, Highlighting Tension Over Addiction and Pretrial Justice

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge granted supervised own-recognizance release to an accused person struggling with substance abuse Wednesday, overruling a prosecutor’s objections and underscoring the ongoing debate over whether addiction should be addressed through incarceration or treatment.

During an early disposition hearing July 23, Judge Paul K. Richardson granted Deputy Public Defender Erin M. Dacayanan’s request for supervised own-recognizance release. Deputy District Attorney Ava Chin-Perez opposed the request, arguing the accused’s history of repeated cases weighed against release.

The court filed a complaint April 4 charging the accused with felony vandalism, misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia used to inject or smoke a controlled substance and an aggravating-circumstances enhancement. According to the defense, the charges arose after the accused was found sleeping in a food truck.

Deputy Public Defender Dacayanan requested supervised own-recognizance release, emphasizing that the accused has no prior felony convictions. The defense said its objective was to pursue mental health diversion because the accused struggles with substance abuse and would be better served through treatment than continued incarceration.

Deputy District Attorney Chin-Perez strongly opposed release, pointing to the accused’s repeated involvement with the criminal legal system. Describing the case as emblematic of a recurring pattern, she argued, “This seems like a revolving door.”

While opposing the defense request, the prosecution alternatively suggested substance abuse probation. Chin-Perez later asked the court, if it were inclined to grant supervised own-recognizance release, to impose GPS monitoring at probation’s discretion.

The exchange reflected a broader policy divide playing out in California courtrooms, where prosecutors and defense attorneys increasingly disagree over how to respond to cases involving homelessness, addiction and lower-level offenses.

For prosecutors, repeated arrests on similar charges often raise concerns about public safety, accountability and the effectiveness of pretrial release. Chin-Perez’s characterization of the case as a “revolving door” reflected those concerns that individuals continue cycling through the courts without lasting intervention.

The defense presented a different perspective, arguing the accused’s conduct should be viewed through the lens of substance abuse rather than solely as criminal behavior. California has expanded diversion programs in recent years to allow eligible accused individuals with qualifying mental health conditions or substance use disorders to receive treatment instead of incarceration when permitted under state law.

Judge Richardson ultimately granted supervised own-recognizance release, while leaving any decision regarding GPS monitoring to probation’s discretion. The ruling reflected an effort to balance the prosecution’s concerns about repeated court involvement with the defense’s argument that treatment may provide a more effective response than continued detention.

As the case proceeds, it illustrates the continuing challenges facing California courts as they navigate limited jail capacity, strained behavioral health resources and competing visions of justice that weigh public safety alongside rehabilitation.

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