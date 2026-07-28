Judge Rejects Prosecutor’s Bid to Keep Accused in Jail, Orders Affordable Bail and Drug Treatment

WOODLAND, Calif. – A Yolo County judge rejected the prosecution’s effort to keep a nonviolent accused in custody, instead reducing bail and ordering supervised release so the accused could enter substance abuse treatment, emphasizing both California’s affordable bail requirements and the importance of rehabilitation.

Deputy District Attorney Preston Schaub argued to revoke the accused’s bail and supervised own recognizance (SOR) release, contending the accused should remain in custody despite seeking rehabilitation for a substance use disorder. Deputy Public Defender Katie DeAnda countered that the accused had not been charged with a violent offense and therefore did not fall within the narrow exceptions to California’s constitutional right to pretrial release under Article I, Section 12.

The accused was charged with felony burglary, disobeying a lawful order and drug possession enhancements based on two prior convictions. Despite those allegations, DeAnda argued the underlying offenses remained nonviolent.

Supporting the defense’s position, the court noted that the burglary-related charges had been reduced to misdemeanors. DeAnda also challenged Schaub’s characterization of the case, arguing the prosecution improperly relied on an assumption that the enhancements involved violence.

“It’s not appropriate for the DDA to speculate about his mental health diversion,” DeAnda told the court. “[The accused is] on calendar for a bail motion, and the DDA misrepresented the charges.”

DeAnda emphasized that the issue before the court was not the accused’s ultimate guilt or innocence, but whether the accused qualified for reduced bail under California law.

Schaub argued the accused had an extensive history of failing to appear in court and maintained the accused posed a substantial risk of reoffending if released on own recognizance.

After considering the arguments, the court found no evidence that would justify denying the accused access to affordable bail and reduced bail on multiple charges.

Judge Daniel P. Maguire noted the accused did not face charges that would justify continued detention under California law. The judge also considered the accused’s successful completion of Walter’s House, a residential treatment program for people recovering from addiction.

DeAnda argued recovery from substance use disorder is rarely a linear process and said affordable bail would allow the accused to return to treatment rather than remain incarcerated.

Judge Maguire significantly reduced bail on several charges, citing the Kowalczyk decision recognizing that bail must remain affordable. According to The Marshall Project, the ruling states that “judges cannot make that right meaningless by setting bail at an amount that the person can prove is financially impossible for them to meet.” The decision has become an important safeguard against wealth-based pretrial detention, particularly in nonviolent cases.

Upon release, the accused will be placed on supervised own recognizance with GPS monitoring so they can participate in substance abuse treatment.

Schaub opposed the treatment request, citing the accused’s drug possession enhancements and felony drug charges. The prosecutor argued that because the accused had previously completed treatment but relapsed shortly after leaving the program, additional treatment would not prevent future criminal conduct.

DeAnda responded that the Public Defender’s mitigation unit had developed a plan to place the accused in intensive treatment for drug addiction, providing additional support designed to improve the accused’s chances of achieving long-term recovery.

Judge Maguire ultimately approved the accused’s release into a rehabilitation program once a placement becomes available. As a condition of release, the judge also ordered the accused to stay away from the location of the alleged burglary.

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