Court Watch: Accused Questions Why Officer Was Subpoenaed Despite Never Arresting Him

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — An accused person appearing in custody at the Harbor Justice Center on Aug. 11 directly questioned Judge Maria D. Hernandez about why a police officer had been subpoenaed as a witness in his case despite, according to the accused, never arresting him.

The accused, who remains in custody, raised the question during a discussion concerning the prosecution’s subpoenas and a request for a continuance. The court indicated that the prosecution had issued subpoenas for a police officer, prompting the accused to question the relevance of one particular officer’s involvement in his case.

A request under California Penal Code Section 1050 is issued to postpone or “continue” a hearing or trial to a later date, in this case because the police officer was on medical leave.

According to the accused, the officer had never arrested him in connection with the alleged crime. The accused questioned why the officer would therefore be required to appear as a witness.

“If I were never arrested for that crime, why should that witness be there?” the accused said during the hearing.

The discussion in court also highlighted a broader problem that accused individuals may face in understanding and challenging decisions being made during court proceedings. While the accused questioned the purpose of the subpoena, his attorney was whispering to and advising him during the hearing.

The court also indicated that the next stage of the proceedings would involve showing probable cause for a bind-over. When further details were discussed, the court and counsel appeared to limit what could be disclosed, with the point being raised that the information involved matters protected by attorney-client privilege.

The exchange suggested that there were additional details underlying the court’s decision that could not be discussed openly on the record.

The matter was ultimately continued, and the accused is scheduled to return to court Sept. 9. Until then, the accused remains in custody while the case proceeds toward the next stage, including the determination of whether probable cause exists to bind the case over for further proceedings.

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