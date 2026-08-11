It’s Only Teenage Wasteland

The American Dream.

The older generation talks about it like it’s still real. Like it was ever real. Like it’s on pause. Like if you just work hard enough, it’ll come back.

But the younger generation doesn’t have that reference point. They’ve never seen it. They’ve never lived it. They don’t have the nostalgia because they don’t have the memory. What they have is student debt. Gig work. Climate collapse. Mass shootings. A pandemic that proved the system doesn’t care if they live or die. Housing they can’t afford. Healthcare they can’t access. And, jobs that don’t pay enough to survive.

They’re not trying to restore something.

They’re trying to survive something.

And that’s a different kind of anger.

The older generation’s anger is nostalgic. “We had something and they took it away.”

The younger generation’s anger is existential. “We never had anything and they’re still taking.”

Since 1979, productivity has grown 3.5 times faster than pay. The workers produce more. The owners take the difference. That’s not an accident. That’s the design. $1.7 trillion in student debt. A generation did what they were told (go to school, get a degree), and now they owe more than they’ll ever make. They were sold a bill of goods. They’re paying the bill.

In 1980, the median home price was 3.5 times the median household income. Now it’s over 7 times. The math doesn’t goddamn work. You can’t save your way into a house. You can’t work your way into a house. The door is closed. The ladder is pulled up.

Medical bankruptcy is still the leading cause of bankruptcy in the United States. People choosing between insulin and rent. Dying because they can’t afford to live.

New humans are inheriting a planet on fire. Rising seas. Record heat. Droughts. Floods. Fires. A future being stolen before they get a chance to live it. Over a million Americans dead in a pandemic. And the debate wasn’t how to save them. It was how fast we could get back to work. The economy recovered. The people didn’t.

The dream didn’t die overnight. It was killed. Slowly. Systematically. By people who got theirs and made sure no one else could get their own.

The 1970s. The end of the post-war boom. The oil crisis. Stagflation. The moment the promise started to crack. Reagan. Trickle-down economics. Union busting. The systematic dismantling of the middle class. Give more money to the wealthy and it’ll trickle down? It didn’t. It never does. It was never supposed to.

The 1990s. NAFTA. Welfare reform. The financialization of everything. The slow sell-off of the public good. Both parties agreed the market was the answer to every question.

2008. The crash. The bailouts. The banks got bailed out. The people got foreclosed on. The people who caused the crisis got bonuses. The people who lost their homes got nothing.

The present. The logical conclusion. A system that produces inequality as efficiently as it produces profit. A system that works exactly as designed. For the deplorable people who designed it.

The older generation had cheap housing. A minimum wage job could pay for an apartment. A middle-class job could pay for a house. The math worked. They had cheap education. State schools were affordable. Community colleges were free or close to it. You could work your way through school. You could graduate without debt. They had cheap healthcare. Employer-provided insurance meant something. A hospital stay didn’t bankrupt you. A prescription didn’t require a GoFundMe. They had strong unions. One-third of workers were in a union. Collective bargaining meant higher wages, better benefits, job security. The middle class was built on unions. They had a social safety net. Welfare. Food stamps. Public housing. The idea that the government had a responsibility to help people who were struggling. They had a sense that things would get better. Your kids would have more than you had. That was the promise. That was the dream.

The younger generation has none of that.

And they’re told to be grateful for what little they have.

What does it do to a generation to grow up without hope? Nihilism. Apathy. “Everything is fucked so why bother.” The system is rigged. The game is fixed. The house always wins. But also: anger. Energy. The willingness to burn it down because there’s nothing left to preserve. You can’t lose what you never had. The freedom that comes from having nothing left to lose. The older generation says “vote.” The younger generation says “for what?” They’ve watched the Democrats promise change and deliver compromise. They’ve watched the Republicans promise fascism and deliver. They’ve watched the Supreme Court strip away rights. They’ve watched the electoral college override the popular vote. They’ve watched gerrymandering lock in minority rule. They’ve watched the system work exactly as designed. For the people who designed it. The older generation says “work hard.” The younger generation says “we did and we’re still broke.” Two jobs. Three jobs. Gig work. Side hustles. Everything they were told to do and they’re still one emergency away from ruin. They’re not lazy. They’re exhausted. The older generation says “it gets better.” The younger generation says “prove it.” Show me the data. Show me the numbers. Show me the math. The temperature is rising. The debt is growing. The rent is going up. The wages are staying flat. The planet is burning. The future is shrinking. And you’re telling me it gets better? Prove it.

I’m not nostalgic for the dream. I never got mine either. The wasteland isn’t new to me. I’ve been living in it longer than most of these kids. But I’m not here to complain about what I lost. I’m here to tell you what I see. And what I see is a generation that’s done being told to be grateful for a system that exploits them, discards them, and tells them it’s their fault.

The anger isn’t the problem.

The wasteland is the problem.

The anger is the solution.

They’re organizing. Starbucks. Amazon. Apple. Workers who have nothing to lose. Workers willing to risk their jobs because their jobs aren’t worth keeping. The labor movement is growing because the alternative is dying. They’re fighting for the climate. Extinction Rebellion. Sunrise Movement. Kids who know there’s no future on a dead planet. Kids willing to disrupt business as usual because business as usual is killing them. They’re protesting.

2020. The largest protest movement in history. The moment the younger generation said “we’re not going to take this anymore.” The moment the system showed its hand. The moment the police proved the point. They’re building mutual aid. Food banks. Community fridges. Rent strikes. Strike-funds. The infrastructure of survival. The infrastructure of revolution. They’re taking direct action. Confronting power because power has never been willing to share. Disrupting because disruption is the only language the system understands.

The wealthy. The billionaires. The corporations. The people who profit from the wasteland. The people who own the system and run it. The politicians who serve them. The ones who take the money. Write the laws. Gut the regulations. Sell the future to the highest bidder. The older generation that got theirs. Pulled up the ladder. Say “I got mine, you get yours.” Refuse to acknowledge the wasteland because it would mean admitting their complicity. The media that calls them lazy. Entitled. Snowflakes. Blames the victims. Normalizes the horror. Profits from the status quo. The system that profits from their despair. Turns their anger into clicks. Their anxiety into ads. Their depression into pharmaceuticals. Their hopelessness into consumption. Monetizes their misery and calls it the economy.

Black and brown communities never had the American Dream. They’re not nostalgic for something they never had. They’ve been living in the wasteland since the beginning. The dream was never for them. The promise was never made to them. The system was never designed to include them.

Rural communities got left behind too. The opioid epidemic didn’t hit the cities. It hit the towns that lost their factories. The communities that lost their jobs. The people told to learn to code. Told to move. Told their lives didn’t matter because they didn’t produce enough profit. The anger is intersectional. It’s not just one generation. It’s everyone the system left behind. The workers. The poor. The marginalized. The discarded. Everyone promised something and got nothing. Everyone told to work hard and got laid off. Everyone told to follow the rules and got arrested. Everyone told to vote and got disenfranchised.

The dream is dead.

The promise was a lie.

The system is rigged.

The wasteland is real.

The older generation’s anger is nostalgic. “We had something and they took it away.”

The younger generation’s anger is existential. “We never had anything and they’re still taking.”

That anger isn’t a bug. It’s a feature. It’s the natural response to a system that exploits you, discards you, and tells you to be grateful. It’s the fuel that drives the movements building the world the dream promised but never delivered.

The wasteland is real.

The anger is justified.

The action is necessary.

What happens next is up to us.

To comment please go to one of these social media platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavisVanguard

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/peoples-vanguard-of-davis-inc/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davisvanguard/

X: https://x.com/davisvanguard

Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/vanguardnewsgroup.bsky.social

Subscribe to the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: