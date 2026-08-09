City Councilman’s Defamation Lawsuits Clogged Up in Court Before Local Elections

By Susan Bassi and the Vanguard’s Investigative Reporting Team

The country watched a Hollywood defamation trial unfold live on social media: actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, suing each other in a courtroom broadcast around the world, every text message and interview picked apart for proof of who lied about whom.

Three years later they are no cameras and few local news outlets have picked up the story of a city councilman fighting off two of his own defamation lawsuits.

The local politician has lost every legal effort to make either case disappear. Court records call at least two of those efforts meritless.

The men who brought both cases now want him to pay their legal bills and one of those bills may come due before voters decide if they will send the councilman back to city hall in the 2026 election.

Notably, taxpayers are paying for the elected official’s legal team to defend one of the lawsuits.

“Doan had been told this was not true… but he nevertheless insisted on repeating it.” — Judge Frederick Chung’s Sept. 19, 2025 order

A POLITICIAN, A FUNERAL, A RUMOR AND A LAWSUIT

San Jose City Councilman Bien Doan represents District 7 and is running for reelection in November 2026. Two separate Santa Clara County Superior Court cases accuse him of defamation: one from bail bondsman Hai Huynh, the other from nonprofit director Ha Trieu.

Before discovery and a trial to determine if Doan did in fact defame two men while running for and holding public office, court documents show the men are asking a judge to make the councilman pay about $42,000 of their legal fees for successfully proving defamation is not protected speech.

The first case began with words spoken at a funeral. According to Huynh’s 2025 lawsuit, Doan told a mutual acquaintance, now Santa Clara County Supervisor Betty Duong, that Huynh was “a bad guy” and “a convicted felon,” and that she “should be careful.”

Huynh says he was never convicted of a felony, and that Doan had already been told this before he repeated it to Duong.

Doan’s lawyers asked the court to throw out that case using an anti-SLAPP motion, a legal tool meant to protect people from being sued just for speaking out. Judge Frederick Chung denied the first one.

Doan’s lawyers then filed a second, nearly identical motion, which Judge Jeffrey El-Hajj also denied, on June 2, 2026, finding it repeated arguments already rejected months earlier.

“The current motion seeks the same relief as the prior motion… It repeats arguments rejected by Judge Chung.” — Judge El-Hajj’s order denying the second anti-SLAPP motion

Huynh’s attorney, Patrick Evans, has since filed a motion asking Judge El-Hajj to order Doan to pay $21,450 in fees and $118 in costs. That motion is set to be heard March 25, 2027, nearly five months after the election.

Three attorneys remain on record for Doan in this case: Anthony Fusaro, and Karen M. Sweigart and Jesse Franklin-Murdock of the San Francisco firm Sweigart Murdock LLP. This defense is privately funded and does not appear to be paid for by local taxpayers.

CASE TWO: A FIGHT OVER A VIETNAMESE HERITAGE GARDEN

The second lawsuit is being defended with public money.

Ha Trieu directs the United Vietnamese American Community of Northern California, a nonprofit which for years organized monthly flag-raising ceremonies at the Vietnamese Heritage Garden in San Jose’s Kelley Park.

In 2024, Doan’s council office changed the locks and reservation rules for the garden, a dispute San José Spotlight reported at the time. Trieu sued on Sept. 17, 2025, alleging that a June 21, 2025 broadcast on the Vietnamese-language YouTube channel Truyen Hinh Viet Nam 1, along with a September 2024 press conference and private conversations, spread false claims that he laundered money, misused public funds, and secretly solicited and concealed nonprofit donations, among other accusations, naming Doan, Sam Ho, Hanh Duong (no relation to Supervisor Betty Duong) and the YouTube channel as defendants.

Trieu’s fee motion, citing his own complaint, alleges that Doan privately told a community member, Long Dang, that Trieu was “under FBI investigation for money laundering,” then apologized to Trieu directly after Trieu said it wasn’t true, and then repeated the same money-laundering claim publicly anyway in the June 2025 YouTube broadcast.

That sequence, if proven, goes to whether Doan knew the statement was false when he made it, the legal definition of malice.

WHO’S PAYING FOR DOAN’S DEFENSE IN CASE TWO

San Jose’s own City Attorney’s Office represents Doan in the Trieu case, not private lawyers. Court filings list City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood, Assistant City Attorney Ardell Johnson and Deputy City Attorney Joseph D’Amato as counsel of record.

“Susana Alcala Wood, Ardell Johnson and Joseph D’Amato, San Jose City Attorneys for Defendant, BIEN DOAN” — Proof of Service, Office of the City Attorney, 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose”

The City Attorney’s Office generally defends council members when a lawsuit concerns actions taken in their official capacity, which is presumably why Doan’s office is providing his defense in the garden dispute, while the Huynh lawsuit, over comments made at a funeral, is being defended with private counsel instead.

Wood was hired the same year the lawsuit was filed at a starting annual salary of $390,000, according to San José Spotlight’s reporting on her appointment.

Johnson, an assistant city attorney, has earned more than $316,000 in total pay in a recent year, according to public salary data compiled from Transparent California.

A SECOND ANTI-SLAPP MOTION FAILS IN THE SAME CASE

Doan filed his own anti-SLAPP motion in the Trieu case on Nov. 24, 2025. His own filing argued the whole dispute was just political back-and-forth. Protected free speech city attorneys unsuccessfully argued.

“The alleged defamatory statements amount to nothing more than political rhetoric dispensed during the course of a passionately contested public fight over access to the Heritage Garden.” — Doan’s anti-SLAPP motion, quoted in Trieu’s fee motion

Judge Nahal Iravani-Sani denied it in full on Feb. 13, 2026, ruling that Doan’s filing failed to identify, with reasoned argument, which of Trieu’s nine claims actually arose from protected activity, the most basic requirement of an anti-SLAPP motion.

“It is not clear how Doan’s alleged defamatory statements… constitute protected activity.” — Judge Nahal Iravani-Sani’s Feb. 13, 2026 order

NOW COMES THE BILL: A FEE MOTION AGAINST DOAN HIMSELF

Trieu’s attorney, Matthew P. Cortez of Matt Cortez Law, PC, filed a noticed motion asking Judge Iravani-Sani to order Doan, and arguably his attorneys, to pay $8,742 in attorney’s fees for filing that anti-SLAPP motion, on the same legal grounds used against Doan in the Huynh case: that a motion found to be without merit, or filed only to delay a case, can be sanctioned under Code of Civil Procedure sections 425.16(c) and 128.5.

Under California law, a 128.5 sanction could require to not just Doan being ordered to pay the legal fees of his legal opponent, but his attorneys could be on the hook for payment before the lawsuit is finally determined.

That means in Trieu’s case San Jose’s city attorneys and in Huynh’s case, Karen M. Sweigart and Jesse Franklin-Murdock of the San Francisco firm Sweigart Murdock LLP, could be court ordered to cough up fees for the lawyers of men who claim Doan defamed them while in public office or running his political campaigns.

“Plaintiff HA TRIEU… move[s] for an order granting his attorneys’ fees and costs… Hearing Date and Time: October 23, 2026; 9:00 a.m.” — Notice of Motion, filed April 8, 2026

That hearing date matters. Unlike the fee fight in the Huynh case, which won’t be heard until five months after the election, and unlike a separate fee fight in this same case, described below, which is set for after the election too, this one, over Doan’s own anti-SLAPP motion, is scheduled for Oct. 23, 2026, roughly two weeks before San Jose voters decide whether to reelect him.

PRO PERS AREN’T IMMUNE EITHER

Doan wasn’t the only defendant in the Trieu case to file a losing anti-SLAPP motion. Sam Ho, a self-represented co-defendant with no attorney of his own, filed his own special motion to strike on Oct. 24, 2025.

Judge Iravani-Sani denied it on May 6, 2026, finding it relied on nothing more than a vague assertion that the dispute involved public issues.

Ho’s motion rested on “the bare, conclusory assertion that the complaint targets speech about ‘governance, civic affairs, and non-profit compliance.'” — Order, May 6, 2026

Cortez filed a separate fee motion against Ho on July 6, 2026, seeking $11,925, with a hearing set for Jan. 29, 2027, after the election.

California’s anti-SLAPP sanctions law doesn’t carve out an exception for people who represent themselves. Section 128.5 allows a judge to order fees paid by “a party, the party’s attorney, or both,” and a self-represented defendant has no law firm to share that bill with. Filing a meritless motion without a lawyer doesn’t cost less; it can mean one person owes the whole amount.

DOUBLE EXPOSURE FOR TAXPAYERS?

Because San Jose’s City Attorney’s Office is defending Doan in the Trieu case at public expense, the Vanguard asked that office whether the city’s obligation to defend and indemnify elected officials could also extend to any fee award or sanction against Doan in that case. A spokesperson for the office declined to comment on pending litigation.

San Jose City Councilman Bien Doan in 2024. Photo by Susan Bassi

The question matters because California law generally requires public entities to defend and indemnify officials for acts taken within the scope of their duties, with exceptions for actual fraud, corruption or malice.

If a judge orders Doan to pay Trieu’s $8,742 in fees, San Jose taxpayers may be paying twice on the same case: once for the city attorneys who argued the losing motion, and again for the other side’s legal bill.

THE CITY ATTORNEY PUSHES BACK

The Vanguard reached out to Doan, Supervisor Betty Duong and the San Jose City Attorney’s Office for comment before publishing this story. Doan and Duong did not respond.

Assistant City Attorney Ardell Johnson did respond, in email, declining to comment on pending litigation but disputing the framing of the request.

Johnson wrote that the documents show Doan asked for, and received, a hearing date on his anti-SLAPP motion four months earlier than the court originally set, not a delay, and that the inquiry “conflated” the issues in different, unrelated lawsuits.

“They contradict your assertion that this Office in any way has attempted to delay proceedings.” — Assistant City Attorney Ardell Johnson, Aug. 6, 2026

Johnson’s point is accurate as far as it goes: the ex parte request to move up the hearing date was filed in the Trieu case, on Doan’s own anti-SLAPP motion, not in the Huynh case, where the pattern a different judge found frivolous and delay-driven involved a second, repeat motion rather than a request to speed things up.

The two cases involve different plaintiffs, different judges and different findings, and this story treats them separately for that reason.

A SECOND SAN JOSE COUNCILMAN, A SECOND LOSING SLAPP

Doan is not the only sitting San Jose councilman whose use of the courts against a critic has backfired.

The Vanguard has previously reported on Councilman Peter Ortiz, who filed a civil harassment case against Robert Saenz, a San Jose community journalist and social media publisher.

A judge threw out Ortiz’s case under the anti-SLAPP law in April 2024 and ordered him to pay $22,312 in fees and costs. Ortiz appealed, and California’s Sixth District Court of Appeal upheld that ruling on Jan. 30, 2026. Ortiz’s attorney fee bill for his critic has now grown to over $50,000 and become due.

Ortiz is also running for reelection in November for San Jose City Council District 5, where he faces former San Jose councilwoman and state Assemblywoman Nora Campos.

THREE FEE FIGHTS, TWO AFTER THE ELECTION, ONE BEFORE

Add it up. Across the two lawsuits against Doan, four anti-SLAPP motions have now been filed and denied, and three separate fee motions ask courts to make someone pay for it:

Huynh v. Doan: $21,450 sought against Doan, hearing March 25, 2027, after the election.

Trieu v. Doan: $8,742 sought against Doan, hearing Oct. 23, 2026, before the election.

Trieu v. Ho: $11,925 sought against Sam Ho, hearing Jan. 29, 2027, after the election.

Filing an anti-SLAPP motion automatically pauses, or stays, discovery, the process where each side can demand documents and take sworn testimony. Every one of the four motions filed across both cases also paused the plaintiffs’ ability to question Doan, or his co-defendants, under oath while the cases were pending.

WHAT TAXPAYERS ARE OWED

San Jose’s Form 700 disclosures, filed annually by every councilmember with the City Clerk and available through the state’s public disclosure portal, are meant to let voters see an official’s outside income, investments and potential conflicts.

A review of the filing system did not turn up anything in Doan’s disclosures that explains how he is personally funding private counsel in the Huynh case, a detail worth further public records requests rather than speculation.

What is not speculative is who is paying for his defense in the Trieu case: San Jose taxpayers, through the salaries of the city attorney and her staff, for as long as that lawsuit continues.

WHY IT MATTERS

None of this decides whether Doan defamed either man. Both cases are still headed toward trial on the underlying claims. What courts have decided, four times now, across two lawsuits and three judges, is that the specific legal motions filed to make those cases disappear had no real basis, and three separate motions now ask those same courts to decide who pays for that.

One of those motions, the one over Doan’s own anti-SLAPP motion in the Trieu case, will be decided before Election Day. Voters weighing whether to send Doan back to office this November may actually know the answer to that one before they vote.

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