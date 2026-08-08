Court Watch: Texts on Alleged Sexual Assault Cited as Motive in Caleb Quick Murder

FRESNO, Calif. — Prosecutors presented text messages Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court that they argued showed a possible motive in the killing of Caleb Quick, as testimony continued in the murder trial of a teenager accused of driving the getaway car for the alleged gunman.

The accused is charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Caleb Quick, who was fatally shot in a McDonald’s parking lot on April 23, 2025. The prosecution alleges she drove the getaway car for the alleged gunman, while the defense argues she had no knowledge of any plan to harm Quick.

Clovis Police Detective Lovedeep Malhi testified that electronic devices belonging to the accused and the alleged gunman were seized, booked into evidence and later searched.

Malhi testified that investigators extracted data from the devices, including messages the two exchanged before the shooting.

Malhi said messages sent the day before the shooting discussed an alleged sexual assault involving Quick.

According to message logs the prosecution displayed in court, the alleged gunman wrote to the accused at 2:29 p.m. on April 22, 2025, “I’m tweaking bro” after hearing about the alleged sexual assault.

When the accused asked why, the alleged gunman referenced Quick, writing, “cause of Caleb bro.”

The accused then described the alleged assault, writing that Jane Doe had been “blackout drunk” and that Quick “took full advantage of her.”

Both expressed anger over the alleged assault in the exchange.

The accused wrote, “I’m disgusted.. It’s actually disgusting, I feel so bad for Jane Doe.”

The alleged gunman replied that he was “pissed.”

Malhi also testified about the messages exchanged on the night of the shooting. The extracted data showed that at 8:25 p.m. on April 23, 2025, the alleged gunman began sharing his location with the accused.

The text conversation continued at 10:31 p.m., after Quick had been shot.

The accused messaged, “I’m home,” and the alleged gunman asked how she was feeling.

The accused replied, “I’m just in shock honestly… Like idk how to feel.” The alleged gunman responded, “Me either,” according to the messages shown in court.

Malhi also testified that a search of the alleged gunman’s home recovered two Smith & Wesson revolvers, one black and one silver, which matched the description given to investigators by witnesses. They also recovered a shell casing.

The court also heard testimony from Officer Emily Eide, who said she interviewed Jane Doe as part of the investigation. Eide testified that she reviewed six videos of the alleged sexual assault.

The prosecution presented text messages and firearms evidence as part of its case, and the defense maintained the accused had no knowledge of any plan to harm Quick.

No decision was reached Wednesday, and testimony is expected to continue. The accused remains charged with murder as the alleged getaway driver.

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