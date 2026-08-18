California Bill Seeks to Curb ALPR Surveillance, Citing Civil Liberties Risks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid growing concerns over the collection, retention and sharing of automated license plate data, California lawmakers are considering legislation aimed at placing stronger privacy safeguards on the surveillance technology.

Senate Bill 1013, authored by Sen. Sabrina Cervantes, was approved by the Assembly Appropriations Committee and would strengthen safeguards surrounding the use of automated license plate recognition, or ALPR, systems.

“Senate Bill 1013 is about one simple principle: protecting the privacy of all Californians, immigrants and our most vulnerable communities while ensuring law enforcement tools are used responsibly,” Cervantes said. “The unchecked use of automated license plate reader data raises significant concerns about civil liberties and the potential for further misuse of personal information, especially amid the federal administration’s mass surveillance efforts.”

In addition to strengthening protections, the bill would prohibit public agencies from retaining ALPR data for more than 30 days, except when a vehicle’s information is connected to a designated hot list.

Even after the 2020 California State Audit and expanding media coverage, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security investigations, private entities and other states continue to receive ALPR information.

As a result, “people in California and across the nation are increasingly alarmed by the significant overuse and misuse of ALPR technology,” the article reported.

The American Civil Liberties Union has also raised concerns over the use of ALPR technology. According to the organization’s article, ALPR systems collect information regarding “the make, model, color, license plate number and even bumper stickers” of cars.

After this collection of data, private information is stored in a database that law enforcement agencies using Flock Safety technology can share with other agencies. Such agencies can include federal agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, which have little to no oversight.

The ACLU notes that “by collecting, retaining and sharing detailed information about our routines and movements, ALPRs paint a detailed picture of our private lives for law enforcement or private companies: where we work, live, worship, protest or obtain health care.”

By taking advantage of these surveillance systems, ICE has already used such technology to target immigrants and minority communities, according to the ACLU article.

As concerns over ALPR technology continue to grow, the ACLU is encouraged “that communities have started demanding accountability from their policymakers and that some cities canceled their ALPR contracts as a result.”

Nonetheless, improper use of ALPR data has been documented in a variety of counties, including San Francisco, Marin, Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and Sacramento.

“When law enforcement officers weaponize ALPR data to stalk ex-partners, harass journalists or target immigrant communities, it erodes public trust and puts lives at risk,” the press release states.

Furthermore, despite requests from stakeholders and legislators, there is still no publicly available data that proves the effectiveness of ALPR systems or their case outcomes.

In a concluding statement, Cervantes explains how her “intent is to protect the privacy of all Californians, immigrants and our most vulnerable communities, currently being profiled and kidnapped, with the unchecked use of this data.”

“This practice of unchecked use raises significant concerns about civil liberties and the potential for exacerbated misuse of personal information, especially with the current federal administration’s mass surveillance,” Cervantes continues. “Therefore, it is crucial that we implement stringent safeguards to ensure that individuals’ privacy is protected and that any use of such data is transparent and publicly accountable.”

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