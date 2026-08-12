California School Districts Address Required Vaccinations as New School Year Begins 

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With rising national cases of measles and low vaccination rates, districts urge vaccinations as students go back to school

As students across the state are set to begin the 2026-2027 school year, this time of year is a reminder for parents to ensure their children’s vaccinations are up to date before they head into crowded classrooms. The discussions surrounding vaccinations come at a time when measles outbreaks are at an alarming level, coinciding with lower vaccination rates across the country.

In a Presidential memorandum issued on Jan. 5 through the Department of Health and Human Services, drastic reductions for childhood vaccinations were recommended. This comes on the heels of an era of overall fewer children being immunized and increased outbreaks, according to the KFF. Despite information and advice from the federal level, states formulate their own statewide vaccination policies that are ultimately enforced.

California’s vaccination policy states that children admitted to a public or private elementary and secondary school must be immunized against common vaccine-preventable diseases. The nine diseases include diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, polio, hepatitis B, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) and varicella (chickenpox). TK and K-12 schools are required by law to ensure that students are properly vaccinated or in the process of receiving vaccinations to attend school.

Renewed attention to this issue comes as California schools work to increase childhood vaccinations after a steady decline below pre-pandemic levels.

In the 2024-2024 school year, 428 schools were audited for low vaccination rates. These particular schools were flagged because they had “more than 10% of their kindergartners or seventh grade students without all their subject vaccinations,” according to EdSource.

Several schools in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD), such as John Cabrillo Elementary and Pacific Elementary, were audited.

“District wide we were at a 96% Immunization compliance rate,” Noel Estacio, Director of Student Health Services at Sacramento City Unified School District, said in response to the audit. “55 schools were subject to audit and only 3 schools were identified. This is an issue that all districts face throughout the State.”

Estacio confirmed that, before enrollment and throughout the school year, vaccination rates are monitored to ensure families comply with required vaccination schedules. Most kindergartners on this list had no records of early childhood immunizations and were then placed on a “catch-up schedule,” which requires several months to complete, Estacio said.

Some of these flagged students were required to be enrolled immediately in the district, even if they lacked the necessary immunization records, because the district labels these individuals as “protected classifications” due to their status as foster children or unhoused.

“Additionally, some students are on ‘catch up’ schedules and are in progress towards completing their vaccinations, but not yet due for the next dose,” Estacio said. “Students that fall under this category cannot be excluded from school.”

Similar to SCUSD, Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District (FSUSD) was another school on the audited list that has been actively working to reach the required threshold for vaccinated students.

Ilana Israel Samuels, FSUSD Executive Director of Communications and Community Engagement, states that their district partners with Solano County Public Health to provide vaccination access for eligible families. To ensure parents are supported in registering for Medi-Cal and vaccinations, both districts provide a free vaccination clinic that helps all families — especially low-income families — navigate the lengthy process.

The concern over vaccination rates has become more pressing as measles cases rise. Kindergarteners vaccinated against measles dropped from 95.2% in 2019-2020 to 92.5% in 2024-2025, which falls below the recommended 95% community vaccination rate.

Once eradicated in the US in 2000, measles outbreaks occur more frequently as fewer parents are choosing to fully vaccinate their children and requests for exemptions from one or more vaccines have increased. Not only is access to vaccinations a contributing factor to lower vaccination rates, but it is due in large part to growing distrust in vaccine safety, which has been fueled by misinformation and disinformation.

“If more and more parents choose not to vaccinate their children for non-medical reasons, we will no doubt see a rise in disease outbreaks,” International Vaccine Access Center Executive Director Dr. William Moss said.

Before students begin filtering into classrooms, school health and state officials continue to urge parents to review their children’s immunization records and contact their pediatrician for information regarding the safety and efficacy of vaccines, especially the MMR vaccine.

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