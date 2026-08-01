Challenging the Roots of Man’s Destructiveness

You know progressive thinking has become a Procrustean bed when the Guardian features articles entitled, “I’ve spent years researching what it means to be alive. This is what I’ve learned.“

So what has been gleaned from all those years of research? That “somatophobia isn’t simply fear of one’s body. It is a structure of devaluation, manifesting in misogyny, racism, and class hierarchy.“

That worldview has no legs.

The researcher, with the inaptonym Melanie Challenger, arrived at her begging-the- question conclusion from a facile core premise: “We are living as though cognition can be separated from movement, circulation, muscles, and the wider environment.”

Her critique of the Cogito is certainly not new. And the mind-body problem, much less humankind’s alienation from nature, began long before Descartes codified separation. Indeed, long before Plato said, “the body is a source of endless trouble to us.“

Citing philosophers without mentioning Cartesianism, Challenger’s somatophobia doesn’t begin to address the mind-body problem, not to mention the increasing destructiveness of humans on the Earth.

The challenge of artificial intelligence gets the same superficial treatment: “AI is an expensive form of mimicry, copying the patterns of our thought while lacking the bodies that bring real meaning and intelligence.”

The diagnosis of somatophobia —literally, the fear of the body — is glibly translated as “the strange human delusion that we are minds rather than bodies.”

Man’s delusion reaches far deeper than a disregard of the body, and the mistake of privileging the separative mind over the body is not so easily explained, or remedied.

The prognosis is just as shallow: “Humans are whole beings that regulate one another through touch, voice, smell, gesture and shared time.”

It’s simply false to insist that humans are whole beings,” when in fact we are fragmented and increasingly broken creatures.

And it’s meaningless to say, “bodies bring real meaning and intelligence” during a planetary ecological and social breakdown, or that “humans regulate one another through touch, voice, smell, gesture and shared time.”

And it simply doesn’t cut it to say, “the body-denying impulse is a form of life-denial…should we be surprised that we are destroying life on Earth to unprecedented degrees?”

No, we shouldn’t be surprised. Nor should we be so cavalier but its cause.

Confusion and conflation are compounded without a trace of spiritual insight: “Unique qualities enable biological beings to do something remarkable in the cosmos. Our bodies both generate and direct energy to preserve our own organization. In this sense, it is the body that is synonymous with selfhood.

Such a philosophy manages to both completely miss the mark by failing to address man’s unique destructiveness, and uphold the very separateness that the author decries by implicitly venerating separate selfhood.

Challenger cleverly avoids examining the root causes of why humans have ignored our own bodies and those of other lifeforms to the point of the Sixth Extinction. Her questioning goes only so far as “the lens through which we read the world.”

As one reviewer cursorily said, “we need “to abandon the harmful readings that we have inherited, and sidestep our own self-destruction.” If it were only that easy.

So on one hand, the scholar says we should direct our attention to our bodies, but on the other hand, she reinforces the primacy of the human mind by saying the problem is “the lens through which we read the world.“

Giving priority to the “lenses of knowledge,” a psycho-spiritual blindness ensues. The author unwittingly admits the existential error by writing that while solitarily staying in a remote cabin in Cornwall, her inability to identify most of the plants and animals around her meant that what she saw was a little more than a “generalized green blur.”

The essential insight that knowledge is not only unnecessary to perception, but an impediment to direct perception and insight, completely eludes her. As it does innumerable people who believe that without knowledge, there is no perception, when it’s precisely the opposite.

Thus she undercuts her own argument for giving priority to listening to the intelligence of the body, by not questioning the assumption that we must look through the “lenses of knowledge,” which are fabricated by the mind.

Laudably, Challenger has said, “My chief interest was in gathering a history of how we had become so destructive to the natural world and its inhabitants.”

The problem is that she delves no deeper into human consciousness than poetic observations of nature. Hewing to the conventionally progressive worldview, she ignores or attempts to refute insights that place humankind dissociation from nature squarely where it belongs – – in the human mind’s evolutionary gift/curse of conscious separation and manipulation.

In the end, both the scholar and the reviewers mourn “the planet we both belong to, and seem curiously driven to destroy.”

In leaving it there however, and neglecting to passionately question the causes of man’s destructiveness, the roots of human consciousness remain unexamined and unchallenged.

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