Only Woman on Tennessee Death Row Challenges Lethal Injection Protocol as Unconstitutional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knox County court is holding a multiday hearing to determine whether Tennessee’s lethal injection protocol can constitutionally be used to execute Christa Pike, the only woman on the state’s death row, according to a report from the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). Pike is scheduled to be executed Sept. 30.

The hearing began Aug. 11. Senior Judge W. Mark Ward was appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court to serve as special master, DPIC reports.

Pike’s attorneys filed a motion in June 2026 after the botched execution attempt of Tony Carruthers. They argue the state “is not equipped to carry out Ms. Pike’s execution in a manner consistent with the U.S. and Tennessee Constitutions,” pointing to her “unique physical, medical, and psychological conditions,” according to DPIC.

Luke Ihnen, counsel for Pike, said the state is not prepared.

“As we all saw with Tony Carruthers, the State does not have the qualified, trained personnel in place to carry out Christa’s execution in a way that will not lead to a gruesome spectacle,” Ihnen stated. “We plan to make those arguments to the Court and are confident Judge Ward will share our assessment that Christa’s execution as planned is inherently unconstitutional and must be enjoined.”

One issue before the court is the all-male execution team. Pike’s attorneys point to a documented history of childhood rape and sexual violence and a PTSD diagnosis.

They argue she will be “forced to relive her traumatic experiences and would face severe psychological harm when an all-male team extracts her from her cell and restrains her for her execution,” DPIC reports.

Pike has also been diagnosed with thrombocytosis, a blood condition her attorneys argue “could complicate placement of an IV line and increase her risk of needless suffering during the lethal injection process” and may result in a “bloody froth in the lungs,” according to DPIC.

Her counsel states the protocol “fails to account for any unique physical characteristics of Ms. Pike that may affect the efficacy of or the risk of harm caused by the new protocol.”

State attorneys contend Pike’s team falls “far short” of proving she will face serious harm.

Pike has proposed two alternative methods as required by Supreme Court precedent. The first is a “butterfly” 23-gauge needle, which her counsel states, “if inserted by qualified and trained medical staff, is a feasible and readily implemented alternative that significantly reduces the substantial risk of unnecessary pain and suffering posed by the current protocol.”

Her second proposal is hanging. Her counsel writes that “hanging significantly reduces a substantial risk of unnecessary and severe or superadded pain, terror, and disgrace when compared to the current protocol.”

DPIC notes the state’s last execution of a woman was carried out by hanging and the method “has never been declared unconstitutional.”

The hearing follows a similar case in Alabama. A federal judge found Alabama’s nitrogen gas protocol “presents a ‘substantial risk of serious harm, severe pain over and above death itself,’” according to DPIC.

The court found that “the firing squad was a feasible method of execution that would significantly reduce that risk.”

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

Judge Ward must submit his findings by Aug. 21. Pike would be “the first woman executed in Tennessee in more than 200 years and the only person executed in the state for a crime committed at age 18, 19, or 20 in the modern death penalty era,” according to DPIC.

In 1995, at age 18, Pike and two other teens killed 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. Pike “was the only individual to be capitally charged,” DPIC reports.

“Her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, who was 17 years old, received a life sentence, and is now eligible for parole, while Shadolla Peterson, who was 18, testified against Ms. Pike and Mr. Shipp and received probation.”

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