Civil Rights Groups Warn EEOC Proposal Masks Systemic Workplace Discrimination

WASHINGTON — A leading group of civil rights organizations testified during an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hearing Aug. 11 against a Trump administration proposal to eliminate EEOC workplace discrimination data reporting, warning that ending the longstanding requirement could make discrimination against women and workers of color more difficult to identify.

On July 23, the EEOC proposed rescinding the requirement that employers file workplace data reports and submit them to the EEOC.

Since 1966, workplaces and employers have been required to report data by race, gender, ethnicity and job category. This has been used to categorically account for employees in the workforce.

During the EEOC hearing, it was noted that this data collection has been used to detect negative effects and harms toward women workers and women of color. These harms come at multiple stages of the job market, such as hiring, advancement and pay.

During the hearing, Seher Khawaja, national economic justice director for Equal Rights Advocates, stated the data collection is used for “identifying whether women and workers of colour are being denied opportunities in certain industries or segregated into lower-paying jobs.”

Amalea Smirniotopoulos, senior policy counsel at the Legal Defense Fund, noted during the hearing that workers of color will disproportionately endure consequences if the requirement is revoked.

“It will be far more difficult for the EEOC to identify and address workplace discrimination,” Smirniotopoulos said.

Organizations such as the Legal Defense Fund, Equal Rights Advocates, the National Women’s Law Center and the National Partnership for Women & Families joined together during the hearing to address the subject.

According to Equal Rights Advocates, for the first time in its 60-year history, a president fired commissioners midterm, violating the effects of Title VII.

The Trump administration had eliminated the effective enforcement of Title VII, which provided clarification on legal standards, data on discrimination patterns and legal doctrines on how discrimination operates.

The article describes how this revocation by the administration deprioritized the individuals most affected by discrimination, driving a divide between workers and employers and undermining trust in civil rights protections.

Smirniotopoulos also noted how Congress should hold the commission accountable for its failure to identify and address workplace discrimination.

Revoking this data collection allows employers to hide discrimination and makes it harder for employees to be identified as victims of injustices. Employers can hide discrimination behind policies, making them appear neutral on paper, Equal Rights Advocates argues.

Equal Rights Advocates describes how, without disparate impact, employers can embed discrimination into neutral rules and executives can avoid accountability.

On April 23, 2025, Executive Order 14281 was issued and instructed agencies to stop enforcing disparate impact claims. One-fifth of American workers have Title VII rights, but the agency that holds their employers accountable without waiting for individual rights is gone, Equal Rights Advocates explains.

“We cannot fix what we cannot see,” Khawaja said.

“The discrimination does not disappear when the data does,” Gloria Blackwell, CEO of the American Association of University Women, said.

All organizations that joined the hearing stated their concerns about transparency between workers and employers. All remarked that when data disappears, it makes identifying discrimination more difficult and undermines progress and equal employment opportunities for women and workers of color.

The Aug. 11 hearing will now be available to the public.

Under the Sunshine Act, public observation and a transcript of the hearing will be available.

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