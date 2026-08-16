Affordable Housing Costs More to Build Than Market-Rate Housing — But It Doesn’t Have To

Affordable housing in much of the United States carries a striking contradiction: The apartments intended for people with the least ability to pay often cost more to build than market-rate housing renting for substantially higher prices.

But those higher development costs are not inevitable.

In a recent analysis published by Next City and originally appearing in The Conversation, Solomon Greene, executive director of the Center for Housing Research and Innovative Solutions at the University of Denver, pointed to Colorado as evidence that governments can substantially reduce the cost of producing affordable housing.

“In much of the United States, developers spend more to build an affordable apartment for a low-income family than a market-rate one just down the street – sometimes far more,” Greene wrote. “It is one of the central paradoxes of the nation’s housing crisis: The affordable homes that lower-income renters need most tend to be the costliest to build.”

Research examining housing construction in California, Colorado and Texas suggests much of the difference is driven not simply by the physical cost of constructing affordable homes, but by land prices, financing complexity, regulatory requirements, permitting delays and other expenses layered onto subsidized housing development.

Colorado provides evidence that those costs can be reduced.

A recent RAND study of more than 140 housing developments in California, Colorado and Texas found affordable apartments in Colorado cost about $50 less per square foot to build than market-rate units.

“Colorado was the only one of the three states where affordable developments cost less to build than market-rate ones,” Greene wrote.

Greene, who previously led the research office at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that studies housing markets, affordability and federal housing programs, said the problem has persisted throughout his career.

“Throughout my career, I keep running into the same paradox: The tools designed to make housing affordable are also a big part of what makes it expensive to build,” Greene wrote.

The basic financial problem begins with rent.

Affordable housing programs generally serve households earning well below their area’s median income. Because rents are restricted to levels those households can afford, rental revenue frequently cannot cover the cost of constructing new apartments, particularly in communities where land, labor and materials are expensive.

Developers must therefore fill that gap with layers of public and private subsidies.

The federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit is one of the most important sources. The program gives investors tax benefits in exchange for financing apartments that remain affordable for decades.

Units financed through the program are generally rented to households earning no more than 60% of area median income, with rents capped and affordability restrictions lasting at least 30 years.

But the federal tax credit typically does not cover the entire financing gap. Developers consequently combine it with other funding sources, including state tax credits, local housing funds and federal grants.

Every additional funding source can bring another application process, deadline, set of income requirements and regulatory obligations.

Navigating those requirements requires attorneys, accountants, consultants and staff, producing what the housing industry calls soft costs — expenses that sit on top of hard construction costs such as concrete, steel and labor.

Studies comparing affordable and market-rate developments have found that soft costs account for a substantial portion of the difference between the two, even when the buildings themselves are similar.

“In other words, much of what makes an affordable apartment expensive isn’t the building – it’s the financial and regulatory machinery wrapped around it,” Greene wrote.

The result is a system in which the mechanisms created to make housing affordable can themselves make housing more expensive to produce.

The problem is particularly significant because every additional dollar spent navigating financing, approvals and regulations is a dollar unavailable to construct another affordable home.

Understanding precisely where those costs originate remains difficult.

A 2023 Government Accountability Office report found no federal agency has clear authority to collect and compare housing development-cost data nationwide.

Greene said the HUD office he previously led was responsible for maintaining federal data on assisted housing but routinely encountered inconsistent and incomplete development-cost information.

“Policymakers are making billion-dollar decisions with only a partial view of where the money actually goes,” Greene wrote.

The RAND study, however, provides a revealing comparison.

Affordable housing was not inherently more expensive than market-rate development everywhere researchers looked. Colorado reversed the pattern found elsewhere.

One of the biggest reasons was land.

Colorado affordable housing developers paid approximately $1.50 per square foot for land, compared with about $23 per square foot for market-rate developers. Affordable developments were frequently constructed on public land provided at little or no cost.

“That cheaper land, along with lower-cost building sites, more than offsets the higher soft costs that affordable projects still carry everywhere, Colorado included,” Greene wrote.

The Colorado experience points toward one of the most direct ways governments can reduce affordable housing costs: Instead of spending additional public money to compensate for expensive land, public agencies can make land they already own available for housing.

Colorado has increasingly incorporated that strategy into state housing policy.

The state’s 2026 HOME Act allows school districts, universities, transit agencies, housing authorities and qualifying nonprofit organizations to develop homes on land they already own through a streamlined approval process that limits how restrictive local zoning can be.

“It lowers two costs at once: the price of the land and the months spent winning approval,” Greene wrote.

Colorado has also attempted to reduce another major source of affordable housing costs: delay.

Voters approved Proposition 123 in 2022, requiring communities seeking state housing funding to act on affordable housing applications within 90 days. More than 100 jurisdictions, including Denver, have subsequently adopted expedited affordable housing review processes.

Faster approvals matter because time itself is a development expense. Projects can incur financing, consulting, legal and administrative costs while waiting for permits and approvals, with those costs ultimately incorporated into the price of producing each apartment.

Colorado is also simplifying the financing process.

The state launched a common application allowing developers to seek funding from Colorado, its housing finance agency and the city of Denver through one process rather than submitting separate applications to each.

In a state survey, developers identified the common application as their top priority for reducing soft costs.

Parking requirements are another area where regulations can substantially increase the cost of housing.

Requiring developers to provide a specified number of parking spaces can force projects to construct expensive garages or dedicate valuable land to automobiles rather than homes.

“Requiring builders to include parking forces them to construct expensive structures – sometimes $50,000 per space – and give up land that could hold homes,” Greene wrote.

Research by two of Greene’s University of Denver colleagues estimated that eliminating Denver’s parking mandates would increase housing construction by approximately 12.5%, producing roughly 460 additional homes annually.

Denver eliminated its parking minimums in 2025, following a 2024 Colorado law that removed minimum parking requirements near transit.

Colorado has also targeted the construction process itself.

The state has eased building and inspection regulations to make factory-built housing easier to permit, while affordable developers have increasingly explored modular and panelized construction.

Those methods allow portions of homes to be constructed in factories and then transported to development sites for assembly, potentially reducing both labor costs and construction time.

“These homes, which are assembled in a factory, can cost less and get built faster,” Greene wrote.

While leading research at HUD, Greene toured affordable developments using those methods, including a Detroit project that cost roughly 30% less than comparable nearby homes.

The potential savings can be especially important in rural and mountain communities, where construction labor is scarce and shorter building seasons can increase costs and delays.

Taken together, the Colorado reforms challenge the assumption that affordable housing simply must cost more to build.

Affordable housing will generally require some level of subsidy because the rents lower-income households can afford are often insufficient to finance new construction.

But the size of that subsidy depends partly on public policy.

When land is expensive, approvals take months or years, developers must navigate multiple funding bureaucracies, parking is mandated regardless of need and alternative construction methods face regulatory obstacles, governments can end up spending public money to compensate for costs that policy itself helped create.

Colorado’s approach offers another model: reduce those underlying costs before determining how much subsidy a project requires.

That distinction becomes increasingly important as governments confront severe affordable housing shortages while facing limited public resources.

The stakes also extend beyond construction budgets.

Stable, affordable housing has been linked to improved health, stronger educational performance and higher lifetime earnings for children.

Greene cited a national study finding each additional year a teenager spent living in assisted housing increased adult earnings by between 3% and 6%.

“So every dollar lost to unnecessary cost – the delay and duplication that make housing no better – is a home that never gets built for a family who needs one,” Greene wrote.

Affordable housing will continue to require public investment because rents affordable to low-income households often cannot generate enough revenue to cover construction costs.

“Affordable housing will always require some subsidies: When the rents that low-income households can pay fall short of what building costs, public or philanthropic dollars must close the gap,” Greene wrote. “But those costs are not fixed.”

Colorado’s experience demonstrates that the unusually high cost of affordable housing is not an unavoidable feature of subsidized development.

By lowering land costs, accelerating approvals, simplifying funding applications, eliminating parking mandates and making less expensive construction methods easier to use, policymakers can potentially stretch limited affordable housing dollars further.

“Colorado’s experiment is a reminder that the gap between affordable and market-rate housing can be narrowed, but only by treating the financial plumbing as seriously as the bricks and mortar,” Greene wrote.

The broader lesson is not that affordable housing no longer needs public investment. It is that governments can get more from that investment by addressing the land costs, regulatory delays, financing complexity and construction requirements that drive development costs upward.

Affordable housing may cost more than market-rate housing across much of the country today. Colorado provides evidence that it does not have to.

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