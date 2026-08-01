Colorado Appeals Court Upholds Dismissal of 10 Charges after Prosecutors Commit 52 Discovery Violations

DENVER — The Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld the dismissal of 10 criminal charges after a Douglas County judge found prosecutors committed 52 discovery violations over six months, including a willful violation involving a redacted forensic interview and a pattern of late disclosures that the court determined warranted a deterrent sanction.

In affirming the ruling, the Court of Appeals concluded that dismissal of the charges was within the district court’s discretion even though much of the prejudice to the accused had been mitigated before trial. The appellate court also determined that the sanction would have been justified even if only 29 of the 52 discovery violations were considered.

The case began in September 2024, with the accused initially facing 16 counts of assault, child abuse and menacing involving his former girlfriend and her four children. Later that month, prosecutors successfully moved to add another child abuse charge.

From September to November, prosecutors continued investigating the case and disclosing materials to defense counsel. In November, prosecutors successfully moved to add two additional assault charges and another child abuse charge.

Throughout April and May 2025, prosecutors disclosed additional materials to defense counsel, including police reports from June 27 and Sept. 8, 2024, when the alleged victim reported that she believed the accused had tampered with the lug nuts on her vehicle in retaliation for his arrests in the case.

On May 9, 2025, prosecutors moved to add 10 additional assault and child abuse counts. Prosecutors also sought to continue the jury trial because of witness availability.

Three days later, defense counsel moved to continue a motions hearing to provide additional time to review the recently disclosed discovery. Following a hearing, the district court continued the motions hearing, set a new trial date for November and granted the prosecution’s request to add the additional counts, bringing the total number of charges against the accused to 30.

A couple of weeks before trial, defense counsel moved for sanctions against the prosecution, alleging 52 violations of Rule 16 of the Colorado Rules of Criminal Procedure over a six-month period. The motion detailed the date of each delayed disclosure and identified the discovery packet or witness endorsement involved.

Discovery is the legal process through which the defense and prosecution exchange information and evidence relevant to a criminal case. The discovery process helps protect the accused’s constitutional right to due process and allows the defense to prepare for trial.

After a hearing, the Douglas County District Court determined that prosecutors had committed all 52 alleged violations of Crim. P. 16.

Some of the violations involved evidence concerning the alleged lug nut tampering. The district court found that the information constituted impeachment evidence involving the alleged victim that should have been disclosed under Brady v. Maryland and was relevant to the case under Crim. P. 16.

The 1963 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Brady v. Maryland established that prosecutors cannot suppress evidence favorable to an accused when that evidence is material to guilt or punishment. That obligation can include impeachment evidence capable of undermining the credibility of a prosecution witness.

The district court also found a separate willful discovery violation involving prosecutors’ redaction of a forensic interview before it was provided to defense counsel.

Although prosecutors told the court that a paralegal had made the redaction, the district court ultimately determined that the district attorney’s office had purposefully redacted discovery before providing it to the defense without notifying defense counsel or the court.

When prosecutors later sought clarification of the ruling, the district court emphasized that the act of redacting the material itself was intentional.

“You can’t accidentally redact a video,” the court said.

The Court of Appeals upheld the finding that the redaction constituted a willful violation of Crim. P. 16. However, the appellate court clarified that the district court did not find that the redaction itself constituted a Brady violation.

The district court separately determined that the 52 discovery violations occurring over six months constituted a pattern of neglect. The court found that the accused had been prejudiced by the “continued late disclosures,” including late witness endorsements and what it characterized as a large volume of evidence disclosed late.

In determining the appropriate sanction, the district court also expressed frustration with prosecutors’ response to the discovery problems, noting there had not been an acknowledgment by the prosecution regarding some of what the court described as “blatant Rule 16 violations.”

Based on the totality of the circumstances, the district court dismissed Counts 21 through 30 — the final 10 assault and child abuse charges prosecutors had added in May 2025 — as a deterrent sanction.

The district court initially allowed prosecutors to use evidence connected to the dismissed charges as other-acts evidence under Colorado Rule of Evidence 404(b). The court reversed that decision in its written order, reasoning that allowing prosecutors to use the evidence despite dismissal of the charges would undermine the deterrent purpose of the sanction.

Prosecutors moved for reconsideration on the morning the jury trial was scheduled to begin. The district court supplemented its previous ruling but declined to reconsider the sanction, prompting prosecutors to immediately appeal.

On appeal, prosecutors challenged the district court’s treatment of the forensic interview redaction and the lug nut investigation evidence and argued that dismissing 10 charges was too severe a sanction.

The Court of Appeals rejected the prosecution’s argument concerning the forensic interview, explaining that the district court had not determined the redaction constituted a Brady violation. Instead, the lower court determined that the intentional redaction violated Crim. P. 16.

The appellate court did not decide whether the district court correctly determined that the lug nut investigation constituted impeachment evidence that prosecutors were required to disclose under Brady and Crim. P. 16.

That was because prosecutors conceded that numerous other discovery violations were not being challenged on appeal. The Court of Appeals calculated that even if the disputed violations were removed, 29 discovery violations remained.

The appellate court concluded that the district court would have imposed the same sanction based on those 29 violations and that any potential error concerning the remaining disputed violations was therefore harmless.

The Court of Appeals also rejected prosecutors’ argument that dismissal of 10 charges was too severe, emphasizing that trial courts have broad discretion to impose sanctions for discovery violations.

Under Colorado law, courts generally should impose the least severe sanction adequate to remedy a discovery violation. However, sanctions may also serve a deterrent or punitive purpose when prosecutors engage in willful misconduct or a pattern of neglect demonstrating the need to change discovery practices.

The decision cited the 2023 Colorado Supreme Court case People v. Tippet, which requires courts considering discovery sanctions to evaluate factors including culpability, prejudice to the accused, whether subsequent events mitigated that prejudice, less drastic alternatives and other relevant circumstances.

The district court acknowledged that it “struggle[d] to find prejudice” because the accused ultimately received much of the information months before trial.

Nevertheless, the court determined that there was prejudice from the repeated late disclosures and late witness endorsements. More importantly, it concluded that it was not required to find substantial prejudice before imposing a punitive or deterrent sanction for discovery violations.

The Court of Appeals agreed, finding that although much of the prejudice had been mitigated by the time available for defense counsel to review the discovery, prejudice was only one factor the district court was required to consider.

The appellate court determined that the district court could give that factor less weight because the purpose of the sanction was deterrence rather than simply curing prejudice suffered by the accused.

The ruling by the Colorado Court of Appeals also noted that during the proceedings, defense counsel brought forward another case in which a court found that the same district attorney’s office had committed other discovery violations under Crim. P. 16.

However, the district court did not rely on that other case in determining that prosecutors had engaged in a pattern of neglect. Instead, the court based its finding on the repeated discovery violations within the accused’s case itself.

The Court of Appeals also rejected prosecutors’ argument that the sanction was excessive because it was more severe than anything defense counsel had requested. The appellate court found that trial judges are not limited to sanctions proposed by defense attorneys and have broad discretion to determine the appropriate remedy for discovery violations.

The court similarly rejected prosecutors’ contention that preventing them from using evidence associated with the dismissed charges amounted to a “double sanction.” The district court had determined that allowing prosecutors to use the evidence would undermine the deterrent effect of dismissing the charges.

The decision reflects the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling in People v. Tippet, in which the court upheld a deterrent sanction reducing a charge from first-degree murder to second-degree murder after prosecutors repeatedly failed to meet statutory discovery deadlines.

The Court of Appeals ultimately concluded that the Douglas County District Court did not abuse its discretion by dismissing the 10 charges.

The appellate court emphasized that the district court’s primary concern was the prosecution’s “substantial pattern of violations over a short period of time,” a concern that remained even if the number of violations was reduced from 52 to 29.

The ruling establishes that repeated discovery violations can warrant significant deterrent sanctions even when the resulting prejudice to the accused has largely been mitigated before trial. The court’s decision underscores that discovery sanctions serve not only to address harm to an individual accused but also to deter misconduct and protect the integrity of the criminal justice system.

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