Cato Institute: Expanding Legal Immigration Key to Reducing Undocumented Migration

WASHINGTON — Congress should expand the nation’s legal immigration pathways before attempting to strengthen immigration enforcement, arguing that decades of inaction have left workers and employers without viable legal options, Cato Institute Director of Immigration Studies David J. Bier wrote in a commentary published Tuesday.

The op-ed argued that the immigration debate fixates on post-entry amnesty versus deportation, neglecting the lack of available legal pathways. Bier contends that this approach ignores the core issue of enabling legal immigration in the first place.

Bier explained that Congress has not significantly updated America’s legal immigration system in nearly four decades. The most recent reforms, initiated by the Reagan administration, made it possible for seasonal workers to enter legally with work permits through the H-2A visa program.

“It took until the late George W. Bush administration for all the relevant agencies to get the system working properly,” Bier noted. “But today, it finally provides an orderly and legal path for over 315,000 workers per year.”

The program largely solved the problem of illegal immigration in the seasonal agriculture industry. Bier emphasized that today, however, 86% of undocumented workers “aren’t in agriculture at all.”

“They’re in construction, hospitality, restaurants, delivery and other non-seasonal sectors, which have no path to hire anyone legally,” Bier continued. “If Congress is serious about illegal immigration, it needs to create a system that both immigrants and employers can use.”

The first step, Bier proposed, would be for Congress to create a work visa that allows employers to hire “vetted legal immigrants” for year-round jobs. These workers, primarily low-skilled, would not have access to welfare.

This change, according to the article, would also allow immigration enforcement to practically “take care of itself.” With a legal pathway available, fewer workers would need to enter illegally, and employers would have a legal way to hire them.

“President Donald Trump himself has publicly recognized the economic problem with deporting illegal immigrants in agriculture, hospitality and other sectors,” Bier stated. “If enforcing our current system can’t get the enthusiastic backing of the most hardcore enforcer in American history, it’s time to fix it.”

According to Bier, low-skilled American workers will also benefit from increased access to legal immigration. More legal immigrant workers would allow businesses to expand, fill needed positions, create managerial positions and expand opportunities for specialized workers.

“Visit a restaurant and see this complementarity play out,” Bier wrote. “Many Americans can see directly how immigrants increase our productivity by caring for our children or ailing elderly parents.”

The analysis proposed that highly skilled immigrant workers would need their own set of reforms for the nation to reap the full benefits of legal immigration. According to Bier, the H-1B lottery that these workers rely on for visas rejects over 60% of applicants, preventing them from starting businesses and entering high-level positions.

Bier also argued that the country loses potential economic growth when highly skilled immigrants are unable to remain in the United States long term. Acquiring a green card is “torturously slow,” and some applicants will have to wait decades to receive one.

“High-skilled legal immigrants massively reduce federal, state and local deficits by a combined $11.7 trillion over the last 30 years,” Bier pointed out. “Their inventions and ingenuity hold the potential to increase the productivity, and therefore the wages and living standards, of all workers in the economy.”

Bier ultimately calls for a legal immigration system that reliably responds to the nation’s economic demands, enabling immigrant workers of all skill levels to enter the country and encourage market growth.

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