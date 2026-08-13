Is Davis Giving the Public Realistic Choices on Growth?

DAVIS, Calif. — As Davis moves through its 2050 General Plan Update, the city is presenting a series of choices about where and how the community should grow. But before residents are asked to choose among those alternatives, the city needs to answer a more fundamental question: Are the choices being presented actually capable of meeting Davis’ future housing needs?

The issue is not whether infill is desirable, nor whether peripheral development is preferable. The issue is whether the city is presenting alternatives that are realistic given the amount of housing Davis will need to accommodate between now and 2050.

The city has initially presented three concepts for growth within existing city limits. Concept 1, Concentrated Growth, focuses development in selected locations, including Downtown, opportunity sites, employment areas, residential neighborhoods and Davis Joint Unified School District properties.

Concept 2, Dispersed Infill, spreads potential land-use changes more broadly throughout Davis, including Downtown, transit-adjacent areas, employment properties and existing low-density residential neighborhoods.

Concept 3, Employment Focus, emphasizes jobs and commercial space by intensifying Downtown and employment areas while providing targeted opportunities for additional housing.

The city has separately examined development outside existing boundaries, including possible housing and employment hubs, open-space preservation, transportation connections and an urban limit line.

The problem with this presentation is it creates the impression that Davis has a basic choice between accommodating its future growth through infill and accommodating it through expansion. Naturally when given that choice, residents are choosing infill and opposing peripheral housing.

However, the numbers suggest that is probably not the choice Davis actually faces.

According to a previous General Plan workshop presentation, Concept 1 would accommodate approximately 3,000 to 4,000 new housing units. Concept 2 would accommodate 1,500 to 2,500 units, while Concept 3 would accommodate approximately 2,000 to 3,000 units.

Those are significant numbers, but they need to be evaluated against the scale of the city’s anticipated housing obligations.

The city’s General Plan materials estimate approximately 7,300 units over roughly 3.5 future Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycles. Depending on how things progress in the state, that could be a rather conservative estimate — but still one that immediately raises a problem.

Even the most housing-intensive of the three internal concepts provides theoretical capacity for only about half of that longer-term need.

Concept 2, which spreads infill throughout the existing community, provides capacity for only 1,500 to 2,500 additional units. Concept 3 falls somewhere in between.

Moreover, these figures describe potential land-use capacity. They do not guarantee that those units will actually be constructed. Nor do they project to how much of it can be low income housing.

As we have seen in the last RHNA cycle — just because you can draw lines on a map, doesn’t mean that housing will materialize.

A General Plan can authorize additional density on a parcel, but the city cannot necessarily cause the owner of that parcel to redevelop it. Existing homes, shopping centers, office buildings and other developed properties do not disappear simply because a new General Plan allows something denser in their place.

Redevelopment requires willing property owners, financing, economically feasible projects and market demand. In many cases, existing structures must have enough remaining economic value to justify their demolition and replacement.

The same issue applies to potential redevelopment of school district properties and other institutional sites. Changing a land-use designation may create theoretical housing capacity, but it does not ensure that another public agency will dispose of its land or that housing will actually be constructed there.

The city itself recognizes the underlying constraint.

In its workshop materials, the city identified among the major trade-offs the need to support both housing and employment while “recognizing land constraints within the city limits.” The presentation also explicitly identified the need to consider “evolving inside city limits and outside city limits.”

The real planning question is not which of the three internal concepts Davis should select, but how much growth can realistically occur within the existing city and how much must occur outside it.

The current RHNA cycle highlights the importance of distinguishing zoning capacity from actual housing production.

The city’s General Plan presentation identifies a 2021-2029 housing need of 2,075 units, with more than half allocated to lower-income households.

The lower-income component presents a particularly difficult challenge because affordable housing does not automatically materialize simply because sufficient land is zoned for residential development.

Land costs, construction costs, financing, subsidies and project economics all determine whether affordable units actually get built.

As Davis attempts to complete the current housing cycle, it is simultaneously developing a General Plan intended to guide growth through 2050.

If the city is already facing difficulty translating existing housing capacity into production, it is difficult to assume that thousands of additional units shown on future infill maps will become housing.

The General Plan therefore needs to distinguish between three very different numbers: theoretical zoning capacity, reasonably anticipated development and the amount of housing Davis actually needs.

The planning needs to reflect this and not promise the public overly-optimistic projections.

Otherwise, the public is not really being given realistic alternatives. The public leaves this process believing that housing can be solved without expanding onto farmland. The reality suggests otherwise.

In February, the city presented a preliminary land-use and mobility concept examining a potential growth area northeast of Davis.

The city described the exercise as a high-level assessment aimed at meeting future housing and employment needs over the General Plan horizon. The study examined a potential growth area northeast of the existing city limits and Sphere of Influence.

The scale of that study was dramatically different from the internal alternatives.

The illustrative Northeast land-use program contained 4,918 single-family homes and 3,711 multifamily units — 8,629 housing units altogether.

The city explicitly described the area as having been identified for planning purposes and said it could be explored further as part of the General Plan Update depending on City Council direction.

The most aggressive internal General Plan concept provides capacity for 3,000 to 4,000 units, while the Northeast planning exercise examined enough land for more than 8,600 units, even as the city estimates roughly 7,300 units of housing need over future RHNA cycles.

Taken together, those numbers suggest that substantial peripheral growth may be necessary if Davis intends to accommodate its anticipated housing needs through 2050.

Still, Davis should maximize realistic opportunities for housing Downtown, along transportation corridors, on underutilized commercial properties and in other locations where additional density makes sense.

But maximizing infill is different from assuming infill can produce sufficient housing — especially low income housing — to replace peripheral growth.

That is where the city and city council need to provide the public greater clarity.

Instead of presenting internal concepts and peripheral growth in a manner that can be understood as competing alternatives, the city should quantify the realistic production potential of each strategy.

How many units can reasonably be expected Downtown by 2050?

How many units are likely to result from upzoning existing residential neighborhoods?

How much housing can realistically be produced on school district, faith-based and other institutional properties?

How much redevelopment can reasonably be expected on existing commercial and employment sites?

And after making those calculations, how much of the city’s projected housing need remains?

That remaining number is the critical one.

Only then can the city determine the amount of peripheral land that may need to be incorporated into the General Plan.

The city’s task should therefore be to present residents with combinations that actually work.

Those would be genuine alternatives because each would begin with the same requirement: accommodating a realistic estimate of Davis’ housing needs through 2050.

The community could then debate the trade-offs among them.

What should not be presented as a meaningful alternative is an internal growth scenario that cannot reasonably produce enough housing to meet the city’s anticipated needs.

The General Plan is supposed to establish a realistic framework for the next quarter-century of development.

That requires more than identifying where additional density could theoretically be allowed.

It requires confronting where housing is actually likely to be built.

If the city’s own analysis ultimately concludes that infill cannot accommodate the necessary growth, then peripheral development should not be presented merely as another optional concept.

It should be incorporated into each realistic growth scenario, with the amount and location varying according to how much infill the city believes can actually occur.

The real choice facing Davis may therefore not be infill versus peripheral growth.

It may be how much infill, how much peripheral growth and where each should occur.

Until the General Plan alternatives are structured around that reality, the city risks asking the public to choose among options that do not all solve the problem the General Plan is supposed to address and then coming back later to ask for more, which inevitably leads to cynicism by the public.

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