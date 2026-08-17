Op-ed | Is There a Path to Consensus on Housing in Davis? (Or are we going to just call names?)

Last Sunday, the Vanguard published an anonymous op-ed: The anonymous author tried to make our housing debate about the age, skin color, and perceived wealth of the debate’s participants.



This is the opposite of the discussion we need to be having around housing for Davis.

Reducing people to a label does not answer anyone’s concerns, explain their decisions or help find common ground. Dividing voters by age, race, gender or neighborhood (and then treating those categories as evidence of improper motives) transforms a sensitive civic conversation into one that is hostile, tribal and seemingly intractable.

Measure V was decided by fewer than 300 votes. In an election that close, sweeping claims about WHY thousands of individuals voted as they did deserves particular caution.

Did 100% of the “no” votes in our city do so because they are “NIMBYs”? Of course not.

Almost half of our population voted against the measure even in the parts of our city furthest from the project. South Davis voted 50/50 and it is not in close proximity to the project. West Davis was the only precinct with a strong “yes” result (likely due to the implied threat against Patwin Elementary), yet even there 41% of residents voted against. This project wasn’t in the “backyard” of either neighborhood.

Was the phenomenon known as “nimbyism” at play in this election? The precinct data does certainly suggest so – but only based on one very large precinct only part of which is contiguous to the site and NONE of the data suggests that EVERYONE who expressed concerns about this project is a “NIMBY.” Yet that is what the anonymous author on Sunday tried to claim, AND he tried to attribute it to the race and socioeconomic status of those involved.

There are of course, factual problems with Sunday’s missive as well:

The Davis Citizens Planning Group is in fact a PRO-housing group that advocates for sustainable and affordable housing. We declined to take a position as a group on this issue but we did offer analysis, planning insight, discussed preferred alternatives, and corrected the record when mis-leading claims were made on both sides. Whether is was exaggerated claims about “toxics” or “affordability”



The fact that the Village Farms proposal failed to earn the endorsement of us or any of the pro-housing groups in town says much more about the quality of the proposal than it does about the groups in question.

How do we move forward?

Davis voters raised many different concerns about Village Farms, including its housing mix, density, affordability, traffic, infrastructure, environmental effects and long-term fiscal consequences.

For some, the stated benefits of the proposal were inadequate to compensate for those valid concerns. For others, their calculus was different and they decided to support it.

Those disagreements were real. They can (and should) be discussed on their merits. Anonymous op-eds that amount to lobbing class-based insults benefit nobody.

Instead we need to ask: Where do we see common ground?

One message we have heard repeatedly since the election is that almost nobody is satisfied with the process:

Supporters of Measure V are understandably frustrated that a project they considered urgently needed was defeated.

Many voters in the middle were frustrated that the proposal did not give them an easier path to “yes.”

Opponents felt that legitimate concerns were too often dismissed instead of answered.

Elected officials expressed frustration with the developer and with the process.

Commission members and City Staff have expressed frustration with our process (albeit in some cases not publicly).

Across these perspectives, many residents are simply tired of watching Davis repeat the same bitter, expensive and divisive fight whenever a Measure J/R/D vote approaches.

We can continue that cycle. We can spend the months following each election blaming the people on the other side, then wait for the next proposal and do it all again.

Or we can try something different.



For the past three years DCPG has been advocating for an integrated master plan for our city, one that is both sustainable and affordable. Ours is but one vision; we are sure that others in the community have ideas too.

We need to stop calling names and start engaging in an earnest conversation: What kind of growth CAN we agree to?



It is only by intentionally having the discussion of what we actually want out of our city in the future that we can find some common ground. We won’t have total consensus, but total consensus is not necessary. This is a democracy, and although our national-level politics has largely forgotten this truth, democracy is based on negotiated compromise.

The principles of sustainable and affordable urban design are pretty well elucidated, and there are many successful projects and cities that we can refer to. We feel that if we can demonstrate what these successful design concepts look like and how they might integrate in a rational way into our city plan, that there IS indeed a path to a future Davis can be proud of… but it is going to take a little work and a lot of earnest engagement to get there.

The Cavalry Isn’t Coming

We have a general plan process underway, and there are four truths that most people aren’t talking about, or maybe they don’t realize this yet:

The general plan is going to have to do a considerable amount of “peripheral growth planning” because we cannot meet our growth minimums with infill and densification. Which means that THIS general plan is going to include some big decisions that will be massively influential for the future shape of our city

Measure J/R/D still trumps the general plan. All decisions made by the general plan regarding peripheral growth will require a Measure J/R/D campaign and approval by the voters.

We have no actual control over:

When (or if) a property owner decides to undertake that campaign.

Whether a developer’s proposal actually adheres to the general plan, or deviates from it to a small or large degree.

If it will pass.

This means the bulk of the work we do in the general plan will have an asterisk* on it. For the purposes of the big decisions that our community needs to make about utilities, transit planning, safety services, and schools. This general plan will be highly ineffective as an actual “plan” under these conditions.

This is not an optimal situation, and it is made even less optimal by the fact that our city staff and general plan consultant have created an un-necessarily sprawling starting “alternative” that nobody (that we have talked to) likes.

In a city where nobody wants sprawl and a lot of people are very concerned with traffic, defaulting to the typical sprawling car-served neighborhoods that we see elsewhere in the state is especially tone-deaf.



If we want a good outcome from this general plan process that leads us to a city that we are proud to hand to the next generation, we need to come together and be part of the solution. “Growth politics as usual” is not something we have the luxury of indulging in, and creating a general plan that we are happy with is far from guaranteed.

If we care about the future size, shape, character, sustainability, and affordability of our city, we need to tamp-down the tribal instincts, start talking about the kind of growth we DO agree on, and start advocating for it.



The Davis Citizens Planning Group



Alex Achimore

Richard McCann

Anthony Palmere

Tim Keller

David Thompson

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