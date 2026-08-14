Op-ed | Keeping Downtown Davis Accessible for Everyone—Not Just Students

Davis knows how to do community planning right when it wants to. Look at Central Park and the Farmers Market—they work because they bring students, families, and long-time locals together in a space that’s easy to get to and welcoming to everyone.

City Hall has also shown it can listen. When Council discussed adding paid parking to three surface lots downtown, members actually responded to public concern by dropping the proposed rate from $3 an hour down to $1. Keeping the first three hours free in the 1st & F and 4th & G garages also gives people a realistic way to make quick trips without getting hit with a fee.

That’s good progress. But as central Davis gears up for hundreds of new high-density apartments along G Street built with virtually no parking, we need a bigger-picture strategy so local residents don’t get squeezed out of their own downtown.

First, we can look at what other college towns did. Cities like Boulder and San Luis Obispo faced this exact crunch. They made it work by keeping 30 to 60 minutes of on-street parking free so people can grab a coffee or drop off dry cleaning without pulling out an app. Crucially, they passed strict permit rules that bar residents in new zero-parking buildings from buying neighborhood street parking passes, stopping surrounding blocks from turning into default spillover lots. They also locked in a rule that 100 percent of downtown parking fees stay downtown to fund local street updates and transit.

Second, we need to deal with campus spillover at the source. A huge chunk of downtown parking stress came when UC Davis switched its campus parking pricing, driving students and employees into city spaces. The City and UC Davis need a real shared-use agreement—including opening up underutilized campus garages for free or cheap community parking on weekends and evenings.

Third, the City should actively strengthen neighborhood shopping centers. Not every errand needs to happen in the central core. By updating zoning and cutting red tape for commercial spots in outer neighborhoods—like Oakshade, Westlake, and North Davis—we can help bring in hardware stores, clinics, and local restaurants right where easy, free parking already exists.

Finally, effective planning must design for how people actually live. Biking is a fantastic part of Davis culture, but families, students and long-time residents still depend on cars for multi-stop errands, regional commutes, and daily life. Good city planning works with that reality rather than treating driving as an inconvenience to be phased out.

Downtown Davis belongs to the whole community. If City Hall keeps building on recent adjustments and adopts these common-sense protections, we can keep our town center easy to visit, economically healthy, and welcoming for everyone

Mike Curro is a 68-year resident of Davis

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