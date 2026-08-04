DNA Evidence Excludes Douglas Carter after 42 Years on Utah’s Death Row

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PROVO, Utah — After spending 42 years on death row for a 1985 murder, Douglas Carter has been excluded as a match to DNA recovered from key evidence at the crime scene, adding another challenge to a conviction already overturned because of police and prosecutorial misconduct, according to a Utah State Crime Lab report cited by Utah news source KSL.

Carter, now 71, was convicted of aggravated murder and sentenced to death for killing Eva Olesen, 57, during a 1985 robbery of her home in Provo.

The case against Carter was built largely around his confession, which his attorneys claim was coerced, as well as testimony from witnesses who later admitted to lying.

“The state told us in February that all of the evidence we’d asked for was lost,” Carter’s attorney, Neal Hamilton, said, according to KSL. “Then we found out that not only did the evidence exist, but it was being tested at the crime lab.”

Prosecutors submitted 17 items from the crime scene for DNA testing, only three of which yielded DNA profiles suitable for comparison through the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS.

According to KSL, those items included a pillow used to muffle the gunshot, a bloody handprint on Olesen’s back doorframe and drops of blood found outside in the snow.

Carter’s DNA has been stored in the national database since the 1990s, KSL reported. Investigators submitted the evidence taken from the three items twice, but neither search yielded a DNA match.

“This confirms what we’ve always known,” Hamilton said. “Douglas Carter is innocent.”

The DNA findings come roughly a year after the Utah Supreme Court upheld Judge Derek Pullan’s 2023 ruling granting Carter a new trial because of police and prosecutorial misconduct.

According to court records, the lead detective threatened and paid key witnesses before instructing them to conceal those payments in court.

Despite the ruling, Utah County prosecutors have continued to seek the death penalty, arguing that the DNA findings alone do not resolve the charges against Carter.

“The authenticity of this system was set in place in 1994,” Carter’s daughter-in-law, Melissa Anger, said, according to KSL. “It is used a million times a day. So because the prosecution didn’t get the answer they wanted, [they’re] going to question its authenticity and want more DNA? This is mind-blowing to me.”

Carter is being held in the Utah County Jail without bail. According to Anger, friends and family cannot visit him and have to pay to talk to him through the county’s online video phone system.

“At this point, we’re feeling anger and sadness,” Anger said. “You can’t help but think about the life that Doug has missed out on; all of these years we’ve been absolutely robbed of him.”

Hamilton and co-counsel Richard Gale have filed six discovery motions seeking additional information about the physical evidence collected at the crime scene.

The defense previously sought a new trial because of the state’s lack of evidence, but the discovery of the new DNA evidence changed the direction of their arguments.

“It’s not an understatement to say that this evidence is vital,” Hamilton said. “We didn’t have a DNA expert because we were told there wasn’t any evidence to examine. […] Now there is, so we had to scramble and find a DNA expert, which we have.”

The DNA expert is based in California and will reportedly “run her own tests on the evidence,” according to KSL. Hamilton said that, as of now, there is no timeline or deadline for the additional testing.

“All the little things we take for granted, the things that are part of our everyday life, these are the things he wants,” Anger said. “He’s just a human being looking to enjoy however many years he has left.”

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