Shit Happens in the Fields

Every time there’s an E. coli outbreak in your lettuce, the same cycle starts. The FDA issues a recall. The CDC investigates the supply chain. The media tells you to wash your produce. And nobody asks the question that actually matters.

Why is there shit on your vegetables in the first place?

The answer is simple. The people picking your produce don’t have anywhere to go to the bathroom.

This isn’t a mystery. This isn’t a supply chain problem. This isn’t a food safety issue that better tracing can solve. This is a labor issue. E. coli O157:H7. Salmonella. Cyclospora. Hepatitis A. These are fecal-oral pathogens. They come from human waste. When they show up on produce, the contamination isn’t random. It’s the direct result of working conditions that deny people basic human dignity.

And it keeps happening. In 2006, an E. coli outbreak in spinach killed three people. In 2018, romaine lettuce sickened 210 people across 36 states. In 2020, onions. In 2023, cantaloupe salmonella killed seven people.

And this year, Caesar salad is cancelled.

The 2026 Cyclospora outbreak linked to Taylor Farms iceberg lettuce has sickened over 1,644 people across 27 states and hospitalized 94. Simultaneously, an E. coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to an iceberg and romaine blend has sickened 69 people across 10 states. Taylor Farms suspended production at their central Mexico facility. The CDC and FDA are investigating. And just like every other time, the reporting focuses on traceability and consumer safety. Nobody asks why there’s fecal matter on the produce in the first place.

So… let’s ask.

Farmworkers in this country work under conditions that would be illegal in any other industry. They’re in the fields for eight, ten, twelve hours a day with no access to bathrooms. No toilets. No handwashing stations. No clean water. When you gotta go, you go in the field. And then you go back to picking the produce that ends up on someone’s plate. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers has been documenting these conditions for over thirty years. They’ve had to fight just to get basic dignities like shade, water, and bathrooms in the fields. They’ve exposed modern-day slavery. They’ve had to literally boycott major corporations to force them to pay an extra penny per pound for tomatoes just to improve wages and working conditions.

The pathogens that make people sick don’t appear by magic.

They come from human waste.

The connection between working conditions and food contamination is direct and undeniable.

But the framing is always about food safety, not worker safety. The FDA issues recalls. The CDC traces the supply chain. Consumers are told to wash their lettuce. This is victim-blaming by proxy. It puts the responsibility on the person eating the food instead of on the system that contaminated it. And it doesn’t even work. E. coli can bond to the inside of lettuce leaves. No amount of washing will remove it. The advice isn’t just deflection. It’s scientifically inadequate deflection.

The regulatory failure is staggering. OSHA requires employers to provide bathrooms and handwashing facilities. The Field Sanitation Standards have existed since 1987. They require toilets, handwashing stations, and clean drinking water for handwashing. But enforcement is a joke. Farmworkers are excluded from most labor protections. They’re disproportionately immigrant, disproportionately undocumented, and disproportionately afraid to complain because complaining means getting fired or reported to ICE.

And then there’s the labor contractor layer. Many farmworkers don’t work directly for farms. They work for labor contractors who have even less incentive to provide facilities. The contractor can claim they don’t employ the workers. The farm can claim they don’t control the working conditions. Everyone points fingers. Nobody provides a toilet.

The racial dimension is inescapable. The people picking your produce are overwhelmingly Latino. The people getting sick from the produce are disproportionately white and middle class. The system is designed to protect consumers from contaminated food, not to protect workers from the conditions that cause the contamination. When an outbreak happens, the workers aren’t the victims. They’re the vectors. The framing erases their humanity entirely.

The gender dimension makes it worse. Women in the fields face additional risks. They’re more vulnerable to sexual assault because they have nowhere private to relieve themselves. They’re more likely to hold it in, which causes urinary tract infections and kidney problems. They’re more likely to develop infections from using unsanitary rags or pads during menstruation because there’s nowhere clean to manage it. The bathroom issue isn’t just about dignity. It’s about basic health.

The heat makes everything worse. Farmworkers are working in extreme heat with no shade, no water breaks, and no bathrooms. They’re dehydrated, exhausted, and desperate. When you’re working under those conditions, you’re not thinking about food safety. You’re thinking about survival.

The economic model makes this inevitable. Cheap produce depends on cheap labor. Cheap labor depends on exploitation. Exploitation depends on a workforce that can’t complain. The bathroom issue isn’t a bug. It’s a feature of a system designed to extract maximum labor at minimum cost. Outbreaks cost millions in recalls, lawsuits, and lost revenue. The 2006 spinach outbreak alone cost the industry over $100 million. The 2018 romaine outbreak cost an estimated $350 million in lost sales and recalls. Providing bathrooms and handwashing stations costs thousands. A single portable toilet unit with handwashing capacity runs about $100 a month to rent and service. For a farm with a hundred workers, we’re talking about a few thousand dollars a year. The math is obvious. But the costs of outbreaks are borne by consumers and the food supply chain. The costs of bathrooms would be borne by the farms. So the bathrooms don’t get built.

And don’t think paying more for organic protects you.

Organic farms use manure as fertilizer instead of synthetic chemicals, which can increase the risk of contamination if it’s not properly composted. And the workers on organic farms face the same bathroom access issues as workers on conventional farms. The premium price doesn’t buy you worker welfare. It just buys you a different kind of exploitation.

During COVID, farmworkers were declared essential. They were applauded as heroes keeping the food supply chain running. But they were still working without bathrooms, without PPE, without sick leave, and without hazard pay.

You can’t call people essential and then treat them as disposable.

Actually… you can.

That’s exactly what this country does.

This isn’t a new problem. Farmworkers have been fighting for bathroom access since the 1960s and 70s. The United Farm Workers made it a central demand of their organizing. They won contracts that required toilets and handwashing stations in the fields. They fought for state regulations that would mandate the same. And for a moment, it looked like things might change. But the victories were limited to the farms where the UFW had contracts. The rest of the industry kept operating the same way. The Field Sanitation Standards of 1987 were supposed to fix this. They required toilets, handwashing stations, and clean drinking water for handwashing. But the regulations came with weak enforcement and minimal penalties. Farms could pay a small fine and keep operating without facilities.

The fact that we’re still having this conversation sixty years later tells you everything about how little has changed and how little the industry cares.

The solutions exist. OSHA could enforce the Field Sanitation Standards with real penalties instead of wrist-slap fines. States could pass laws requiring bathroom access with penalties that actually hurt. The FDA could tie food safety certifications to worker welfare standards. If your farm can’t prove it provides bathrooms and handwashing stations, you can’t get certified. Simple as that. Consumers could be told the truth about why their lettuce is contaminated instead of being told to wash it more thoroughly. But none of this happens because it would require admitting that the problem isn’t a broken supply chain. It’s a broken labor system. And fixing a broken labor system would require confronting the economic model that makes cheap produce possible.

Over 1,644 people sick this year. Ninety-four hospitalized. And the best we can do is tell people to wash their lettuce.

The contamination isn’t random.

It isn’t the act of some God.

It’s the direct result of a system that treats farmworkers like they’re not even human enough to deserve a toilet.

If you don’t want shit on your lettuce, give the people picking it somewhere to shit.

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