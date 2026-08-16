Human Rights Groups Sue Trump Administration over ICC Sanctions

NEW YORK — Four human rights groups filed a lawsuit Aug. 5, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York challenging President Donald Trump’s executive order imposing sanctions connected to the International Criminal Court, which prosecutes crimes against humanity, genocide, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

The four human rights groups are the American Friends Service Committee, the Center for Constitutional Rights, Human Rights Watch and the Open Society Institute — all plaintiffs challenging the sanctions Trump has imposed.

Executive Order 14203 was issued against ICC officials, judges and other human rights organizations that work with the court, stating, “The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States.”

These sanctions stem from the ICC’s open investigations involving the United States and its allies, including Israel. The administration argues that the ICC has “no jurisdiction over the United States or Israel, as neither country is party to the Rome Statute or a member of the ICC.”

In his executive order, Trump also declared that any of the ICC’s efforts to “investigate, arrest, detain, or prosecute protected persons” is a threat and consequently proclaimed a national emergency.

The four groups responded to the executive order by stating in their lawsuit, “This is an unlawful abuse of power constituting a frontal attack on the rule of law, the independence of judges, prosecutors, and lawyers, basic precepts undergirding the international legal order, and the principle of equal access to justice.”

Additionally, they deem the national emergency status “pseudo” and consisting of “nothing more than the normal operation of the machinery of international criminal law that the United States itself helped to create.”

So far, the Trump administration has issued sanctions against eight ICC judges, a former ICC prosecutor, two deputy ICC prosecutors, a U.N. special rapporteur and three Palestinian human rights organizations.

The penalties for violation of Executive Order 14203 include asset freezes, U.S. entry bans and criminal penalties of fines of up to $1 million and 20 years of imprisonment for willful violations under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Two U.S. law professors who were working closely with the ICC and its efforts and were prosecuted under this executive order faced the possibility of civil and criminal penalties.

However, the case was brought to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where, on July 30, 2025, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman stated that Executive Order 14203 did indeed violate their First Amendment rights, granting them a permanent injunction. Additionally, Furman held that “the Executive Order unlawfully imposes a content-based regulation of their speech-based activities that cannot survive strict scrutiny.”

The four organizations argue that the sanctions regime lacks the IEEPA’s conditions to constitute a national emergency, violates the Administrative Procedure Act for being “arbitrary and capricious, contrary to law, and an abuse of discretion,” is constitutionally vague, violates the First and Fifth Amendments, violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and is ultra vires — beyond the powers — because it overextends the American Servicemembers’ Protection Act’s jurisdiction.

The four human rights organizations requested that the sanctions regime be declared ultra vires, that the sanctions be found to violate the Administrative Procedure Act, that the sanctions regime be found to violate the First and Fifth Amendments, that the sanctions regime be found to violate the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, that the defendants be enjoined from enforcing the sanctions, that plaintiffs be awarded their costs and attorney fees and that the court grant relief as it may deem proper.

The organizations state that these sanctions ordered by Trump through Executive Order 14203 cause “grave damage to the ability to bring to justice the perpetrators of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.”

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