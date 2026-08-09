Federal Data: Over 835 Monthly Solitary Confinements in Immigration Detention

WASHINGTON — New federal data shows more than 835 people were held in solitary confinement each month in immigration detention during the current fiscal year, while detainees identified as seriously ill, suicidal or on hunger strikes spent extended periods in isolation, according to reporting highlighted in a weekly roundup by Solitary Watch.

As reported in the weekly roundup article by Solitary Watch, new ICE data and recent developments highlight the continued use of solitary confinement, including extended isolation, hunger strikes and forced medical treatment.

According to a Daily Beast article spotlighted in the Solitary Watch roundup, which examined ICE data for fiscal year 2026, the average period of uninterrupted solitary confinement for detainees identified as seriously ill, suicidal or on hunger strike was 63 days during the winter quarter.

According to new Immigration and Customs Enforcement data, more than 835 people were held in solitary confinement each month during the current fiscal year, while some detainees classified as seriously ill or suicidal spent an average of 63 consecutive days in isolation.

According to the report, people who have been identified as medically or psychologically vulnerable have been placed in isolation for extended periods of time.

The publication compared that figure with the United Nations standard, which considers prolonged solitary confinement of more than 15 days to be torture under certain conditions.

Solitary confinement, also known as restrictive or segregated housing by federal agencies, is the practice of separating individuals from the rest of the detention population. The conditions vary depending on the facility and the reason for placement.

Apart from that, according to a Government Accountability Office report from 2023, ICE placed detained noncitizens in segregated housing 14,581 times between fiscal years 2017 and 2021.

Approximately 40% of those placements were for disciplinary reasons, with the remaining 60% for administrative reasons such as protective custody and medical considerations.

The GAO also discovered that ICE’s data did not always provide adequate information about why people were placed in segregated housing.

The agency’s records did not always identify detained individuals deemed vulnerable because of medical or mental health issues.

The continued use of solitary confinement has also sparked concern because of the treatment of hunger strikers in immigration detention.

An ICE Health Services document shows that at least one hunger striker was forced to receive medical treatment during the current administration. According to the report, some detainees participating in hunger strikes have been placed in solitary confinement.

Separately, The Guardian reported Aug. 5 that ICE had attempted to subject at least 10 detained immigrants participating in hunger strikes to involuntary medical procedures since 2025.

According to the investigation, at least three people were subjected to the procedures, and up to two more may have received forced treatment. Force-feeding was one of the reported procedures, which involved inserting a tube through the nose into the stomach.

The Guardian’s reporting was based on court records and interviews from multiple immigration detention facilities. According to the publication, many of the detainees involved lacked legal representation during proceedings in which the government sought court authorization for forced medical treatment.

The issue of solitary confinement extends beyond immigration detention.

Highlighted in the Solitary Watch article, the New York Daily News reported the death of Godfrie Cole, a 25-year-old man who died in July while being held in a segregated housing unit at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Authorities suspected a drug overdose, according to the report.

Other cases highlighted by Solitary Watch involved individuals held in restrictive housing for extended periods.

According to The Virginian-Pilot, spotlighted in the Solitary Watch article, Tyquine Lee developed schizophrenia and lost his ability to speak after spending more than 600 days in solitary confinement at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

His case helped shape legal and legislative efforts to reform the state’s use of restrictive housing.

Federal oversight agencies have previously expressed concerns about the conditions inside ICE detention facilities.

In 2025, the GAO reported that ICE was responsible for the confinement of more than 37,000 detained noncitizens on an average day during fiscal year 2024 across more than 100 facilities.

The agency discovered flaws in ICE’s inspection and oversight systems and suggested that the Department of Homeland Security establish more specific goals and measures for evaluating detention facilities.

More recent GAO findings show the rapid expansion of ICE detention.

According to a June 2026 report, the average daily ICE detention population increased by 71%, from 39,314 on Jan. 20, 2025, to 67,204 on April 1, 2026.

Similarly, the number of authorized ICE detention facilities increased from 134 to 239 during the same period.

The growing number of people held in immigration detention has focused attention on how facilities use restrictive housing and provide medical care to detainees.

According to ICE’s detention standards, segregated housing is intended to protect detainees, staff and facility security. However, government oversight reports have identified gaps in the agency’s documentation and monitoring of the practice.

The newly released data and recent reporting have reignited debate over how frequently solitary confinement is used in immigration detention and how long vulnerable detainees are isolated.

While ICE maintains segregated housing standards, federal oversight reports and independent investigations have raised ongoing concerns about the agency’s data collection, facility conditions and treatment of those held in isolation.

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