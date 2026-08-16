Federal Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order, Citing Irreparable Harm to Voters

BOSTON — A federal judge on Tuesday continued to block President Donald Trump’s 2026 executive order restricting mail-in voting, finding that provisions of the order unlawfully interfered with elections and risked causing irreparable harm and confusion for voters and voting rights organizations.

The case, The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts v. Trump, was filed April 2 after Trump issued the March 31 order, which the plaintiffs argued was unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani agreed and wrote that the order has caused “irreparable harm” and confusion for voters and voting rights groups.

Executive Order 14399 would prevent voters who did not use regulatory technology and guidelines from voting, Talwani’s ruling stated. According to the Trump administration, the order was designed to prevent undocumented immigrants from voting through mail-in ballots in the midterm election in November.

To enforce this, the U.S. Postal Service would have “provide[d] each State with a list of individuals (Mail-In and Absentee Participation List) who are enrolled with the USPS, pursuant to a process specified in the rulemaking directed by this subsection, for mail-in or absentee ballots provided by such State, along with unique ballot envelope identifiers, such as bar codes, for mail-in or absentee ballots provided to such individuals,” the order stated.

The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts made six claims against the order, according to its website. The first was that it violates the separation of powers between the federal government and state governments; the second was that the USPS does not have the authority to enact the order; and the third was that it “violates the Tenth Amendment and principles of federalism by coercing states to alter their election laws,” according to the organization’s website.

The organization also argued that the executive order burdens the right to vote, violates Section 11(a) of the Voting Rights Act by “refusing lawful ballots” and violates the Privacy Act by “requiring rushed, non-consensual compilation and dissemination of inaccurate personal data about millions of Americans without the required public notice and comment,” it also wrote.

The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts commended the court for its decision in an Aug. 11 press release.

“This ruling is a victory for voters and for the Constitution,” Marcia Johnson, chief of activation and justice of the League of Women Voters, said in the press release. “Neither the president nor the U.S. Postal Service has the authority to rewrite election rules. Millions of Americans, including seniors, military voters, voters with disabilities, rural voters and citizens living overseas, rely on voting by mail to participate in our democracy.”

More than 48 million votes, around 31% of all votes, were cast through various forms of mail-in ballots, the States United Democracy Center reported in April 2025. Data collected by the organization revealed that voters 65 and older were most likely to use mail-in ballots, as were white voters.

Voters in the military or living abroad cast 905,343 votes, with Alabama and Florida receiving the most mail-in votes from voters outside the country, the organization also reported.

In June, Talwani made the same decision in a case brought by 23 states and the District of Columbia, which also called the order unconstitutional. While that case barred the order in those states, the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts’ case has barred the order nationwide.

“The League of Women Voters of Massachusetts commends the court for upholding one of our most sacred constitutional rights: the right to vote,” Celia Canavan, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, said in the Aug. 11 press release. “We are pleased to see this ruling and are committed to remaining in the fight to protect voting rights — not just for the Bay Staters who rely on mail voting, but for every American who utilizes this safe, secure, and trusted tool.”

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