COURT WATCH: Accused Deemed Incompetent Denied Release, Remains in Custody

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge denied a defense request Aug. 12 to release an accused man who had previously been deemed incompetent to stand trial, ordering him to remain in custody after citing repeated violations of supervised release.

The accused appeared in custody to be arraigned on a new misdemeanor assault charge before Judge Danette C. Brown. He also has pending cases for felony vandalism and public intoxication and is on probation.

After being assigned Deputy Public Defender Sarah MacDonald, the court attempted to address the question of the accused’s competency.

According to both MacDonald and Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo, the accused was ruled incompetent to stand trial based on Judge Clara M. Lever’s ruling last week, Aug. 6. He was released the same day on supervised own recognizance, or SOR, and is scheduled for a review of this ruling Aug. 21.

MacDonald requested that Brown release the accused under the terms of his SOR so that he could continue the court’s process of adjudicating his mental health issues. She argued that the misdemeanor assault charge did not prevent him from being released and that he was not a flight risk.

On behalf of Palumbo, Parole Officer Nichole Gauthier sought to shed light on the accused’s probationary history. She stated that the SOR report showed a history of failing to report to probation. The accused had been terminated from SOR three times before.

Brown questioned the accused’s history with SOR. “Does he even understand SOR … does he understand the terms of his probation?” Brown asked, referring to the accused.

The accused then called out to the court, saying, “I wasn’t told to report to probation.”

Gauthier, seemingly in response to the accused, told Brown, “When someone is released on SOR, they are given reporting instructions,” and that “this was his fourth chance.”

“These are least restrictive means and he cannot comply with even the simplest things,” Brown replied. “Seems to me to be unreasonable, four times?”

Brown ruled that the accused would remain in custody. “It’s only because of these violations,” she explained.

“Where is the probation office, where is the officer? I wasn’t told,” the accused said. Brown requested that the accused stop speaking. Repeating his plea, the accused continued speaking, and Brown instructed deputies to remove him from the courtroom.

According to the American Bar Association, while around 18% of the American population suffers from some kind of mental illness, 44% of individuals in jail do. California, like many states, has special mental health diversion courts. The accused in this case is currently awaiting the procedural steps to potentially be referred to one of these courts.

The accused’s bail is set according to a $10,000 schedule. He faces another mental competency hearing Aug. 21 and is awaiting an evaluation by a doctor while remaining in custody.

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