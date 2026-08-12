COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Bail Reduction and GPS Removal Requests, Deferring to Previous Rulings

STOCKTON, Calif. — A San Joaquin County Superior Court judge Tuesday denied requests from two co-defendants seeking removal of GPS monitoring for good behavior and a reduction in bail based on financial status, with Judge Chrishna Martinez saying she would defer to the previous judge’s rulings rather than grant the requests.

One of the accused men appeared before the court out of custody alongside a service dog, while the other accused was present in custody. Both of the accused face felony charges, including carjacking, use of a deadly or dangerous weapon, threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, and threats or dissuasion.

Deputy Public Defender Nickolas Evans, who appeared on behalf of the accused out of custody, asked whether the accused’s GPS monitor could be removed. He stated that the accused has been attending all court dates and appointments, complying with all mandates and is currently in a sober living home.

Martinez opted to leave the GPS monitoring device in place, stating that she would defer to the previous judge, who did not remove the device.

Afterward, defense attorney Michael Gregory, who appeared on behalf of the accused held in custody, stated that the accused has been in jail for a while and asked whether the judge would consider lowering his bail amount.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office website, the accused’s booking date is listed as May 24, and his bail is listed at $40,000.

Gregory argued that bail should be decreased because of the accused’s financial status.

The 2021 California Supreme Court case In re Humphrey held that detaining an accused person “solely because they cannot afford bail violates due process and equal protection,” according to the Harvard Law Review.

Martinez denied a bail reduction, stating that the previous judge had set the amount and that she was not going to change it.

The case was previously heard before a judge at the Manteca courthouse, but future appearances have been scheduled for the Stockton courthouse in the same department as Tuesday’s hearing.

Martinez further stated that “not having resources doesn’t mean you get released from custody.”

The accused co-defendants are both scheduled to appear next on Sept. 8 for further arraignment.

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