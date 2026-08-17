Norwalk Judge Rejects Mental Health Diversion, Disputes Defense Claim of Schizophrenia

NORWALK, Calif. — A judge on Thursday, Aug. 13, denied an accused man mental health diversion despite defense arguments that severe mental health concerns contributed to the alleged violence, concluding that the nature of the charges and his history of violence made diversion inappropriate.

The preliminary hearing ended with a future pretrial hearing scheduled.

The accused had previously been diagnosed with depression, schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder through his evaluation process before his preliminary hearing.

The accused had a history of violence in his charges, both familial and against society. During the hearing, Judge Lisa Coen addressed his violence toward society, including allegations that he targeted strangers by pointing a gun at them.

Defense attorney Michael Balmer argued that the accused’s actions were based on his schizophrenia and lack of proper medication; he believed the individuals were out to get him.

According to records, a previous court-ordered mental health expert had diagnosed the accused with unspecified schizophrenia spectrum disorder. Balmer argued this diagnosis did not provide the accused with proper medication or medical attention.

Balmer said the accused had been self-medicating after the medication prescribed by the expert was insufficient.

Balmer requested that Coen provide the accused with mental health diversion, providing alternative treatment programs outside of state prison and proper medication stability. Balmer said the accused’s lack of medication has been a factor in his violent crimes.

Coen stated that, due to his history of childhood and continued trauma that turned to violence, mental health diversion would not be sufficient. Coen remarked that the accused needed to take more responsibility for his behavior before the court considered mental health diversion.

Using the records from the violent charges, Balmer noted that unstable behaviors came from his lack of medication stability.

“It would take about two years for the defendant to be responsible for his mental health,” Coen added. According to the records, the accused had previously lied about possessing a firearm.

Balmer noted the accused’s past suicide attempts, stating that many were nearly successful.

Balmer additionally noted that the accused had faced a previous, unfiled sexual assault in juvenile detention.

The defense attorney presented concerns for the accused’s mental health and safety in state prison. He requested mental health diversion and available housing services.

Coen insisted that the issue be taken to trial and that a medical order be submitted.

The defense attorney stated he knew that, if taken to trial, the accused would be found guilty. He said that whether the accused was acquitted or convicted, the accused would be independently responsible for his mental health, medication and treatment programs.

Coen added that the accused posed a consistent risk to society and that his mental health services could be provided in state prison.

Coen stated, “I am willing to sign a medical order, but many people incarcerated have mental and learning disabilities.”

The defense attorney argued that Coen’s disregard for the accused’s trauma and sexual assault was disproportionate to that of other individuals.

“Just because he is a victim, doesn’t mean he can be excused for his violent crimes,” Coen said.

Deputy District Attorney Miriam Avalos stated she had paperwork to better aid with social services for the accused’s mental health but needed another file.

The hearing was put on second call.

After resuming, the hearing ended with an order to complete the final paperwork, which will be sent to pretrial on Aug. 31.

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