Palo Alto Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Evidence Amid Racial Bias Allegations

PALO ALTO, Calif. — A young defendant of color was repeatedly characterized with criminalizing language tied to alleged weapons and gang associations during a motion to suppress evidence hearing Wednesday at the Palo Alto Courthouse, despite having no violent criminal history.

Deputy District Attorney Sara Tabrizi called the arresting officer, Curtis Lau of the Mountain View Police Department, as a witness.

Lau explained that he pulled over the defendant’s vehicle for following too closely behind a firetruck flashing its emergency lights and sounding its siren. After asking the vehicle’s driver to roll down its tinted windows, he recognized the driver as the defendant from “previous contacts” with him and smelled marijuana in the vehicle.

Lau said he and another officer “extended” the defendant’s left arm out of the car to ensure he could not drive away. He then asked the defendant to unlock the car and unfasten his seat belt, but the defendant refused to comply.

In the audio from body camera footage played by Deputy Public Defender Perla Ramos Arangure, the defendant is heard asking officers to unlock the car and unfasten his seat belt for him, saying he felt unsafe and would get out of the car himself.

According to Lau, officers ask occupants to unlock their vehicle’s door and unfasten their own seat belts for safety reasons. He repeatedly brought up concerns about weapons in the vehicle, citing previous instances involving weapons and gang violence seemingly associated with the defendant.

He eventually clarified that while the defendant had no personal history with weapons, “groups” the defendant is “involved” with have been known to possess weapons.

After repeated refusals to comply with the officer’s “lawful commands,” Lau and his partner forcefully pulled the defendant out of the vehicle, arrested him for resisting and searched the defendant and his vehicle.

The officers found large amounts of cash, loose cannabis, digital scales, a grinder and illegal fireworks in the car, along with a partially burned joint in the back seat. Based on this evidence, the defendant is facing four misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest, possession of marijuana to sell without licensing, possession of less than 25 pounds of dangerous fireworks and illegally transporting or selling marijuana.

DPD Arangure filed a motion to suppress all evidence resulting from the defendant’s traffic stop by Officer Lau, arguing that it was a violation of his Fourth Amendment protection from unlawful search and seizure.

Through questioning the witness, DPD Arangure established that Lau did not observe any impaired driving; the only traffic violation was technical speeding for following an active emergency vehicle. She also confirmed that the officers did not see any smoke or weapons in the vehicle.

The officers knew that the defendant had no weapons in his hands by the time they pulled his left arm out of the car. DPD Arangure pointed out that at this point — more than five minutes into the vehicle stop — none of the other defendants had pulled out weapons either.

No weapons or rolling papers were recovered from the vehicle’s occupants.

DPD Arangure referenced Rodriguez v. United States, which ruled that “absent reasonable suspicion, extension of a traffic stop in order to conduct a dog sniff constitutes an unreasonable seizure.” Arangure also referenced Sellers v. Superior Court, which ruled that “violation of Health and Safety Code […] requires marijuana in a vehicle to be of a usable quantity, in imminently usable condition and readily accessible to an occupant.”

She concluded that because the officers observed no impaired driving and had no issues directly involving the traffic stop, they unlawfully prolonged the detention; therefore, any resulting evidence should be suppressed.

DDA Tabrizi responded that the smell and loose marijuana in the vehicle, combined with the fact that the defendant was underage, gave the officers probable cause to search it. She added that the defendant never complied with the officers, giving them probable cause to arrest him for willfully resisting, delaying or obstructing a peace officer.

After a short recess, Judge Nicole Isger denied the motion to suppress evidence. She explained that Sellers v. Superior Court questioned whether a small amount of loose, usable marijuana in a vehicle was a health code violation.

In this case, officers immediately smelled and observed marijuana, along with rolling papers and a joint in the back seat. She ruled that there was probable cause, so the detention was reasonable.

The defendant’s next court date was set for Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. in Santa Clara Department 85.

Throughout the hearing, the officers’ treatment of the defendant — a youth of color — during the traffic stop was repeatedly tied back to their fear of weapons in his vehicle. Officer Lau kept bringing up the defendant’s involvement with groups that have had weapons, and DDA Tabrizi implied the defendant was associated with “gang violence.”

Records from the traffic stop case also show that DPD Arangure filed a peremptory challenge on June 9, claiming that Judge John J. Garibaldi — who was originally assigned to the case — would be unable to hold a fair and impartial trial due to prejudice against the defendant or the defendant’s interests.

According to Santa Clara court records, the defendant has only five cases against him: the traffic stop, three traffic infractions and a pending felony case for evading a peace officer with a wanton disregard for safety. Nothing in this history suggests gang violence.

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