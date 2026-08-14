Pasadena Judge Rejects Rehab Extension for Accused, Citing ‘Limited Space’

PASADENA, Calif. — A judge declined both a defense request for continued drug treatment and a prosecution request for remand Tuesday at the Pasadena Courthouse after an accused man tested positive for drugs while participating in a court-ordered rehabilitation program.

The courtroom proceedings highlighted competing approaches to relapse within the criminal legal system, as Deputy Public Defender Rosanne Scoloveno pointed to the accused’s progress in treatment, while Deputy District Attorney Marlene Louise Sanchez argued that continued drug use warranted greater consequences.

The accused was sentenced on one felony charge of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded weapon, with his first proceeding having been Jan. 21, 2026.

Tuesday’s hearing opened with Scoloveno asking the court to place the accused in another drug rehabilitation program.

Scoloveno relayed the accused’s progress in his current drug rehabilitation program, stating, “He’s actually done really well.”

She described the steps the accused has taken thus far, using his meeting attendance as an example.

One setback in the accused’s progress was a positive drug test while he was in the program, as described by Scoloveno.

Sanchez responded, arguing that the accused could not be considered to be doing “really well” in the program, as Scoloveno had said, if he was “doing drugs in a drug program.”

Judge Kerry L. White stepped into the conversation and stated that he would not give the accused another program in which to be placed.

“I have limited space,” White further argued, referring to the restricted number of free spaces in drug rehabilitation programs.

“He’s on his own now,” White stated.

Sanchez also requested that the accused be remanded. She argued that people in situations similar to the accused — those who test positive while in a drug rehabilitation program — should not “think they can just get away with it.”

White, after reassuring Sanchez that he understood her argument, decided not to remand the accused but did place him on probation with drug testing.

The proceeding came to a close with White and Sanchez both warning the accused about what would happen should he appear again in court with another charge.

White stated that the accused would not be “getting any more programs from this court.”

“If I’m here, it’s not going to be an offer that he’s going to like,” Sanchez said.

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