Judge Denies Request for Accused to Attend Future Court Proceedings Remotely

MONTEREY, Calif. — Monterey County Superior Court Judge Mark Hood on Aug. 13 denied Deputy Public Defender Monique Camperi’s request to allow her client to attend future court hearings and trials remotely because of the accused’s upcoming graduate school program in Southern California.

The accused’s graduate program will begin the week of Aug. 17 in Southern California. Camperi asked the court to grant the accused permission to attend future court dates remotely because attending in person would conflict with her graduate program.

While it is legal in Monterey County to make a court appearance remotely, it needs to be “authorized by law; the person intending to appear remotely must obtain prior express authorization from the court no less than two (2) court days before the proceeding. If authorization is not obtained, the appearance must be in person.”

Monterey County’s Local Rules of Court also state that this rule is “applicable to attorneys, defendants, victims, witnesses, or any other person intending to attend a criminal or traffic proceeding remotely.”

Judge Hood denied the request and stated that the felony case was the result of the accused’s actions and that the accused must take responsibility.

He also stated that he was not sorry for interrupting her life, as her decision to break the law resulted in her ending up in court.

Because the accused did not receive authorization from the court to appear remotely, Judge Hood asked Camperi to help the accused find a Thursday when they are available to appear in court in person.

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