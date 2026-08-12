COURT WATCH: Judge Denies Romero Motion Despite Defense Argument that Accused Is Ideal Candidate

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied a Romero motion despite recognizing the accused’s good character and rehabilitation, finding that the nature of the firearm offense remained troubling.

The defense attorney argued that the accused was an appropriate candidate for the Romero motion, citing his rehabilitation and arguing that he is not a repeat offender. However, the prosecution raised concerns about a new offense allegedly committed by the accused after he was released from supervision in 2020.

A Romero motion is filed by the defense to eliminate a prior felony conviction for purposes of sentencing enhancement, potentially resulting in a reduced sentence.

Under California’s Three Strikes law, an accused person previously convicted of a serious or violent felony can face harsher punishment if they commit a new serious or violent felony. A third strike can lead to 25 years in prison.

Therefore, a judge granting a Romero motion and dismissing a prior felony conviction for sentencing purposes can save the accused from facing a severe sentence. This is also known as the “furtherance of justice.”

The Stanford Law School Three Strikes Project noted racial disparities in sentences imposed under the Three Strikes law, stating, “Over 45 percent of inmates serving life sentences under the Three Strikes law are African American. The Three Strikes law is also applied disproportionately against mentally ill and physically disabled defendants.”

The accused is being prosecuted on two felony charges and two enhancement allegations stemming from August 2025. The felony charges consist of possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony and possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm.

On Tuesday, Judge P. Daniel Maguire and counsel briefly discussed the arraignment on information.

Judge Maguire then gave permission to defense attorney Brandon Bob, appearing on behalf of Roland Tiemann, to present his argument on the Romero motion.

Arguing that the accused is a suitable candidate for the Romero motion, defense attorney Bob noted that the accused is not a habitual offender. He also told the court that the accused has not committed any serious criminal offenses other than two DUI misdemeanors.

Defense attorney Bob also informed the court about the accused’s successful rehabilitation. The defense maintained that the Romero motion should be granted.

Following the defense’s remarks, Judge Maguire briefly inquired with the prosecution regarding some details of the case. The judge noted that a handgun was found in one bedroom and an automatic rifle, or AR, was found in another bedroom.

The judge confirmed with the prosecution whether the accused was charged only in connection with the handgun and not the AR.

The prosecution responded affirmatively.

Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays, appearing remotely, then made her remarks.

Arguing against granting the Romero motion, Hays stated that the accused, who has a prior felony conviction, was hiding the gun. Hays told the court that the gun was found on the side of the accused’s mattress where he sleeps.

Under the California Penal Code, it is unlawful for an individual convicted of a felony to possess a gun because that person faces a lifetime firearm prohibition.

Hays noted that the accused denied that the gun belonged to him.

The deputy district attorney said that the accused’s strike from 1997 may seem old “on [the] surface.”

However, Hays informed the court about an offense committed by the accused in 2016.

Furthermore, Hays stated that the accused was released from parole and was no longer under supervision in 2020. Noting another offense allegedly committed by the accused within this period, Hays stated that this “weighs against him [the accused].”

Judge Maguire noted that there are “factors on both side[s] of the case.”

The judge discussed the credibility of the accused, citing the accused’s employment history and the confirmation of the accused’s integrity demonstrated by references submitted to the court.

The judge also considered the nature of the offense, noting that the accused had an earlier offense. Judge Maguire found the possession of the firearm “troubling.”

Ultimately, Judge Maguire denied the Romero motion for the accused.

The case is scheduled for a trial-setting conference and identification of counsel on Oct. 20 at 9 a.m. in Dept. 8.

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