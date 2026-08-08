COURT WATCH: Judge Sets ‘Higher Than Usual’ Bond Despite Defense Citing Low-Level Charges and Family Obligations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Magistrate Ethan S. Doak imposed a $3,000 bond for traffic violations Friday at the Fort Collins Larimer County Justice Center, exceeding what the court acknowledged was usual for the offenses despite the defense citing the low-level charges and the accused’s urgent family obligations.

The court reached the decision after Public Defender Samantha House petitioned for a lower personal recognizance bond that reflected the low-level charges and could accommodate the accused’s release, allowing her to fulfill her familial obligations.

The accused appeared remotely from the Boulder County Jail after being arrested by the Colorado State Patrol.

The criminal proceeding was held to address bail for four counts of Class 2 traffic offenses, consisting of misdemeanor charges for reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to notify police of an accident and false reporting of identifying information to law enforcement.

District Attorney Shannon Leah Morris addressed the high number of felony disposition agreements in the court’s caseload that are used for high-risk traffic violations and would allow the case to be resolved without a trial.

Morris expressed concerns over public safety once the accused was released from jail and asked for a $2,500 personal recognizance bond to be imposed for the offense. She reminded the court that the accused evaded speaking with an officer.

Doak shared similar concerns over community safety and acknowledged that although the accused “has a relatively limited criminal history,” there were 13 prior failures to appear in court when ordered to do so.

House asked for a personal recognizance bond and clarified for the court that the accused did not flee and turned herself in after meeting with the officer. She reinforced the strong ties the accused had to the local community, where she moved four years ago.

A low cash bond was requested by House given the low level of the alleged charges, emphasizing that it was a nonviolent offense.

A low personal recognizance bond amount was deemed appropriate by the public defender to allow the accused to tend to her familial obligations outside of jail.

The court was informed that the accused’s 7-year-old daughter needed to be taken care of that same night because her babysitter would only be able to look after her until 8 p.m.

The accused additionally has an 18-year-old daughter who relies on her and cannot look after her younger sister on her own.

In light of these circumstances, the accused expressed concerns over the status of her release as the public defender notified the court that she had urgent obligations to tend to.

Doak acknowledged that three of her misdemeanors were traffic-related and categorized as minor, nonviolent offenses.

However, he addressed her failures to make court appearances as a major concern and highlighted her last failure to appear in court in 2018.

He established that the court had limited contact with her since, leading him to take this factor into account and impose a $3,000 personal recognizance bond. The set amount, as stated by Doak, is “higher than usual for these types of charges,” but he found it proportionate to the offenses.

A mandatory restraining order under Title 18 was implemented by the court, and the accused was ordered to appear for an in-person first appearance in Larimer County-Loveland on Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m.

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