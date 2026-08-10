COURT WATCH: Judge Orders Batterer Treatment Program Despite Defense Citing Existing Intensive Therapy

WOODLAND, Calif. — A Yolo County Superior Court judge Friday ordered the accused to participate in a 52-week batterer treatment program as part of the terms of mental health diversion, despite strong objections from the defense attorney, who argued the accused was already undergoing more intensive treatment.

The accused was originally charged in 2024 with driving under the influence (DUI) and domestic abuse charges but has since been undergoing treatment in the form of therapy, according to Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira.

In addition to treatment, DPD Sequeira stated that the accused had been consistently making monthly DUI payments.

Sequeira objected to the prosecution’s motion to include a 52-week batterer treatment program as part of the mental health diversion based on the fact that the accused is already undergoing treatment. Sequeira also claimed that the current treatment is “far more intensive” than the batterer treatment program.

Sequeira also stated that the program cannot be proven to be more effective than the current treatment the accused is already undergoing and that adding a lengthy and costly program on top of his other treatment is redundant.

Sequeira said that she was “not trying to take away from the seriousness of domestic violence,” but if “the treatment plan that he has been engaging in for over a year is not sufficient, then prosecution should show evidence” to explain why further treatment is necessary.

DPD Sequeira said that there is no clear reason for the court to order the accused to participate in the batterer treatment program other than that the prosecution requested it.

Deputy District Attorney Adrienne Chin-Perez responded, saying that due to the extenuating circumstances of the accused’s charges, she believes a batterer treatment program is necessary. Chin-Perez explained that the program can address some of the causes and hopefully stop the accused’s domestic violence and alcohol use disorder.

DDA Chin-Perez noted that the accused had previously violated his DUI terms, as well as threatened his wife with a loaded firearm in his household and in front of children.

Chin-Perez noted this, saying, “Many people drink to the point of intoxication, but people do not usually threaten loved ones with loaded firearms.”

While Chin-Perez explained the reasoning, DPD Sequeira interrupted her, repeatedly objecting to her statements.

Judge Richardson then stated that the 52-week “treatment addressing [the accused’s] battery of loved ones is an appropriate measure,” going on to say that he hopes it will “provide greater safety within the community.”

DPD Sequeira responded that the 52-week treatment plan was not effective, noting that the court should order a treatment plan “that isn’t vague or broad.”

Judge Richardson ultimately ordered the treatment plan but agreed with defense counsel that 52 weeks may be excessive and said that the treatment plan could be modified to be of a shorter duration.

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