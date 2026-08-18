COURT WATCH: Judge Rejects $1 Million Bail Request for Unhoused Man, Sets Bail at $75,000

FULLERTON, Calif. — An Orange County Superior Court judge on Aug. 17 rejected an Anaheim police officer’s request to increase bail to $1 million for an unhoused man facing nonviolent theft charges, but ultimately set bail at $75,000 despite the defense’s argument that the accused could not afford to pay.

The accused was in court facing an arraignment for one count of theft or shoplifting with prior convictions, as well as a probation violation related to a December 2025 conviction and a hearing for two counts of felony theft with two prior convictions.

Deputy Public Defender Samir Atta highlighted that while the accused had been convicted of petty theft several times in the past, he had never been charged with any violent felonies and did not pose a threat to public safety. DPD Atta asked that Judge Fernando Valle put in place a “stay-away” order for the accused and grant him a Humphrey release on Pretrial Assessment Release Service (PARS).

The Humphrey release refers to the case of Kenneth Humphrey, who was unconstitutionally detained by the state of California when his bail amount was set without consideration of his ability to pay or the availability of nonmonetary alternatives.

Additionally, DPD Atta stated that he had filed a CR-105 form to assist with the accused’s financial needs and raised the question of whether the accused should be released under Kowalczyk as well. Atta explained that the accused was only being charged with nonviolent offenses and was unable to make bail because he is both unemployed and unhoused.

DPD Atta noted that Officer Hwang of the Anaheim Police Department was requesting that the court increase bail for the accused from $100,000 to $1 million, an excessive amount that was beyond the accused’s ability to pay. Atta also noted that Judge Zimmer had already increased bail to $100,000.

The accused, DPD Atta asserted, stole alcohol from a store and had a particular fixation with one room in a Disneyland hotel, but Atta noted that he did not target or otherwise direct his fixation toward any of the hotel’s guests or occupants. Not only was the accused not a public safety risk, DPD Atta argued, but, as an unemployed, unhoused 27-year-old with family in Temecula and no passport, the accused was also not a flight risk.

While Deputy District Attorney Hoon Chang noted that Officer Hwang requested a significant increase in bail, he did admit that he would be open to a more reasonable bail amount if Judge Valle saw fit.

The judge was told that when the accused stole $85 worth of alcohol and merchandise from a local CVS Pharmacy, the loss prevention officer (LPO) recognized him from prior incidents. The accused, according to the LPO, had been seen at that location approximately five or six times engaging in similar conduct.

DDA Chang noted that if CVS Pharmacy or the LPO had filed a report at the time, the charge could have been upgraded to felony robbery, in what is known as an Estes robbery, as the accused reportedly grabbed the LPO’s arm while trying to escape after being confronted.

DDA Chang highlighted that if the accused was still willing to reoffend while on probation, perhaps setting bail would be more suitable than releasing him, regardless of whether he actually posed a public safety risk.

Judge Valle noted that the accused was currently on PARS and probation, having been released following his arraignment on Aug. 5. This highlighted the fact that, despite submitting a guilty plea form in which the accused swore not to violate any laws, he did so twice.

As Judge Valle expressed that he did not feel the accused could follow court orders, nor did he feel there were any less restrictive means by which to hold the accused accountable, the judge remanded the accused to custody.

Judge Valle set bail for the accused totaling $75,000: $30,000 for the two felony theft charges, $30,000 for the felony theft or shoplifting charge and $15,000 for the probation violation on the misdemeanor petty theft or shoplifting charge. Additionally, Judge Valle ordered the accused to obey all laws, appear in court when required and stay away from local CVS, Walgreens and Target stores, as well as any and all Disney property.

The accused will likely remain in custody until his pretrial conference on Aug. 25 and possibly even his preliminary hearing on Aug. 27.

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