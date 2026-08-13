Defense Challenges Key Witness Credibility in Los Angeles Murder Trial

LOS ANGELES — Defense attorneys challenged the credibility of the District Attorney’s Office during closing arguments Wednesday in a murder trial at Los Angeles County Superior Court’s Airport Courthouse, alleging prosecutors failed to disclose an undocumented interview with a key witness, selectively presented evidence and relied on contradictory accounts from alleged accomplices who received favorable treatment.

The accused is charged with felony murder under California Penal Code Section 187(a) in connection with an alleged killing on Dec. 22, 2013. According to court records, the accused was arrested and the case was filed Feb. 27, 2017, and he remains in custody with bail set at $2 million.

During closing arguments, the prosecution told jurors the accused knew a “lick,” meaning a robbery, was going to occur and participated in the events leading to the alleged victim’s death. The prosecution alleged the accused killed his best friend and later fled to Peru.

The prosecution relied on testimony from two witnesses whom the defense characterized as accomplices. According to the prosecution, both witnesses testified the accused wanted the alleged victim dead, and their accounts were corroborated by DNA and other evidence.

One witness admitted involvement in the alleged killing. According to the defense, the witness was originally charged with murder before accepting a plea agreement for involuntary manslaughter that resulted in a 22-year sentence.

The defense argued the prosecution’s case depended on two alleged accomplices who received immunity or other favorable treatment. It maintained their accounts changed over time, contradicted one another and were not supported by sufficient independent evidence connecting the accused to the murder.

A central part of the defense’s closing argument concerned an alleged interview involving one of the witnesses, members of the District Attorney’s Office and a law enforcement officer at a police station.

According to the defense, the interview occurred inside a police interview room, but no notes or recording were made to document the conversation. The defense further alleged prosecutors did not disclose that the meeting occurred or inform the accused’s attorneys about what was discussed.

The defense argued the absence of any record prevented it from determining whether the witness changed his account after meeting with prosecutors or whether promises, benefits or other matters were discussed.

According to the defense, prosecutors should have documented and disclosed the conversation because the participant was a key witness in the murder case. The defense used the alleged lack of documentation and disclosure to challenge the transparency and credibility of the District Attorney’s Office.

The prosecution objected when the defense addressed what the witness and law enforcement may have discussed. The defense responded that it was emphasizing the lack of notes and a recording rather than claiming to know the conversation’s exact contents.

The defense also accused prosecutors of selectively presenting portions of witness interviews while omitting other relevant information. It argued the prosecution could not fill gaps in its case with information that had not been presented to the jury.

The second witness’s testimony was another major subject of the defense’s credibility challenge. The witness, who was reportedly 19 at the time of the alleged offense, testified she did not know what was going to happen that night and had spent approximately two hours getting high in a park.

According to statements made during closing arguments, the witness said the alleged victim was too intoxicated to drive after leaving a club and suggested using cocaine. She also testified she was asleep inside a vehicle, although calls were allegedly placed to the other witnesses from her phone while it was charging.

The defense highlighted what it characterized as inconsistencies in the witness’s description of her reaction to the incident. She reportedly described herself at different points as hysterical and as panicking in the back seat, while an officer allegedly accused her of laughing when the incident occurred.

The defense also questioned why the witness remained free after allegedly admitting her involvement. It argued her treatment, along with the other witness’s plea agreement, gave both witnesses reasons to provide testimony favorable to the prosecution.

The prosecution maintained the witnesses implicated the accused before receiving immunity and that DNA and other evidence supported their accounts. The defense disputed that characterization, arguing the witnesses’ stories changed over time and contradicted one another.

The defense further argued phone records did not corroborate the accused’s alleged actions. Although the prosecution maintained DNA evidence corroborated the witnesses, the defense responded that the DNA did not establish what the accused personally did.

The defense argued one accomplice’s testimony could not be corroborated solely by another’s and described the witnesses as merely “pointing fingers” at the accused. The prosecution responded that DNA and the remaining evidence corroborated their testimony.

The judge instructed jurors to consider all admitted evidence when deciding whether the accomplice testimony was sufficiently corroborated. The judge also sustained a defense objection after the prosecution characterized part of its argument as “inappropriate.”

The defense alleged prosecutors selectively presented interviews, omitted information and misrepresented the consistency of the witnesses’ accounts. It maintained no direct evidence independently connected the accused to the murder.

The prosecution argued the witnesses’ testimony, DNA and other evidence proved the accused knowingly participated in the killing. The defense responded that the case depended on incentivized witnesses and an allegedly undocumented and undisclosed conversation with the District Attorney’s Office.

The jury trial remains in progress in Department 83 of the Airport Courthouse.

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