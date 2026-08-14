Labor Lies of Shortage

There’s never a shortage of labor.

There is a shortage of wages, a shortage of respect, and a shortage of employers willing to pay people what their work is worth.

Companies post jobs paying $15 an hour and act shocked when no one applies. That’s not a labor shortage. That’s a wage shortage. That’s a decency shortage. That’s a capitalism-working-exactly-as-designed shortage.

The media plays along. “No one wants to work anymore.” “People are lazy.” “The government is paying them not to work.” Bullshit. People want to work. They just don’t want to work for poverty wages. They don’t want to work for companies that treat them like disposable parts. They don’t want to work for employers who demand loyalty and give nothing in return.

The pandemic pulled back the curtain.

Workers saw what their jobs really thought of them. Essential until the danger passed. Heroes until it was time to pay them. Sacrificed on the altar of the economy. And when they said “no more,” the companies called it a labor shortage.

But here’s the thing: companies that pay a living wage don’t have a labor shortage. Companies that offer benefits don’t have a labor shortage. Companies that treat their workers like human beings don’t have a labor shortage. The shortage is in the paycheck, not the people.

“Labor shortage” has always been propaganda.

After slavery ended, plantation owners claimed there was a labor shortage. What they meant was a shortage of free labor. After the Industrial Revolution, factory owners claimed there was a labor shortage. What they meant was a shortage of workers willing to die in their factories. The term has always been a way to frame the problem as workers not wanting to work rather than employers not wanting to pay.

And the people who are supposed to work for shit wages?

Black and brown workers.

Women.

Immigrants.

The “labor shortage” is a racial justice issue. The people who’ve always been expected to work for nothing are the people the companies are now surprised won’t work for nothing.

The pay gap. The motherhood penalty. The devaluation of “women’s work.” Care work that’s essential but unpaid or underpaid. The “labor shortage” doesn’t apply to the work that women do for free. Companies love immigrant labor because they can exploit them more easily. Undocumented workers have no protections. H1B workers are tied to their employers. The “labor shortage” is often a shortage of exploitable labor. They don’t want workers. They want victims.

If minimum wage had kept pace with productivity, it would be over $20 an hour. If it had kept pace with CEO pay, it would be even higher. The gap between what workers produce and what they’re paid is wider than it’s been since the Gilded Age. That’s not a labor shortage. That’s a theft shortage.

They’re stealing your labor and calling it a shortage.

Housing. Healthcare. Childcare. Food. Transportation. A one-bedroom apartment in most cities costs more than a full-time minimum wage worker makes in a month. You can’t save your way out of that. You can’t work your way out of that. The math doesn’t goddamn work. That’s not a labor shortage. That’s a wage shortage. Pensions. Healthcare. Paid time off. Sick leave. All the things that used to come with a job. All the things that have been stripped away. Companies didn’t just cut wages. They cut the entire social contract. They took everything and gave nothing back. Companies shifted risk onto workers. Independent contractors. No benefits. No job security. No protections. The “freedom” of the gig economy is the freedom to be exploited. The “flexibility” is the flexibility to work three jobs and still not make rent. Companies complain they can’t find “skilled workers” but refuse to invest in training. They want workers who are already trained. They want someone else to bear the cost. They want the benefits of a skilled workforce without the investment. That’s not a labor shortage. That’s a training shortage. Companies demand loyalty from workers but show none in return. Layoffs. Firing. Replacement. The moment it’s cheaper to automate or offshore, they do. But workers are supposed to be grateful for the job. They’re supposed to give two weeks notice. They’re supposed to stay. The company owes them nothing. They owe the company everything.

When unions are strong, wages go up. When unions are weak, wages stagnate. The “labor shortage” is really a union shortage. Companies busted the unions and then acted shocked when workers wouldn’t work for the wages they were offering.

Politicians use the “labor shortage” to push for tax cuts, deregulation, and welfare reform. They use it to justify policies that hurt workers. They use it to blame the poor for poverty. People are working. They’re just not working for shit wages. They’re not working for companies that treat them like garbage. They’re not working for employers who demand everything and give nothing. Productivity has skyrocketed. Wages haven’t. The difference went somewhere. It went to the top. It went to the people who own the companies. It went to the people who are now complaining about a labor shortage.

Companies are making record profits. They can afford to pay living wages. They choose not to. They choose instead to pay poverty wages and then complain when no one wants to work for them. The ratio of CEO pay to worker pay is over 300 to 1. In 1965, it was 20 to 1. The money is there. It’s just going to the top instead of to the workers who actually produce the value. Companies are using their profits to buy back their own stock instead of investing in their workers. They’re enriching shareholders instead of paying living wages. They’re prioritizing the short-term gain of the few over the long-term stability of the many.

Costco. In-N-Out. QuikTrip. These companies pay above minimum wage. They offer benefits. They invest in their workers. And they have no trouble hiring. They have no trouble retaining. They have no trouble with turnover.

The shortage is in the paycheck, not the people.

What would happen if companies actually paid living wages? Workers would stop choosing between insulin and rent. Workers would stop working three jobs to make one rent payment. Workers would stop dying because they can’t afford to live. The Starbucks workers who organized. The Amazon workers who walked out. The John Deere workers who struck. The Kellogg workers who held the line. The nurses who demanded safe staffing. The teachers who demanded fair pay. The gig workers who demanded protections. The fast food workers who demanded $15. They’re not lazy. They’re fighting. They’re organizing. They’re building the world the dream promised but never delivered.

Any “labor shortage” is corporate propaganda.

It’s a way to blame workers for a problem that companies created. It’s a way to avoid the obvious solution: pay people what they’re worth.

There’s no shortage of labor.

There’s a shortage of wages.

There’s a shortage of respect.

There’s a shortage of decency.

The shortage is in the paycheck, not the people. Stop accepting the lie. Demand the paycheck. Organize. Strike. Fight. The workers will come. They always have. They always will. The problem isn’t the workers. The problem is the companies. The problem is the system. The problem is the lie. The labor shortage is a lie. Pay a living wage and watch the shortage disappear.

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